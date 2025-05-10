Ilaiyaraaja Contributes A Month’s Salary to National Defence Fund, Says 'Our Bravehearts Will Bring Enemies to Their Knees'

Hyderabad: Earlier this year, legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja reached a new milestone in his illustrious career. The musician debuted his first-ever Western classical symphony, titled Valiant, performed by the prestigious Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra in London. At the time, Valiant was chosen as the symphony's name to symbolise bravery and resilience; little did he know how prophetic it would become.

Ilaiyaraaja has drawn connection between his music and the courage of the Indian armed forces amid the tension between India and Pakistan following the tragic killing of innocent tourists in Pahalgam. Lauding the brave response of India’s soldiers at the border, he noted how Valiant has come to represent not just artistic valour, but real-life heroism marked by courage, boldness, and determination.

As both a proud Indian and a Member of Parliament, Ilaiyaraaja announced a heartfelt gesture: he will donate his concert fees along with one month’s salary to the National Defence Fund. This contribution, he says, is a token of gratitude for the “valiant” efforts of the armed forces who stand as the nation’s shield against terrorism.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Padma Vibhushan awardee wrote, "VALIANT” - Earlier this year, I composed & recorded my first symphony and named it “Valiant”, unaware that in May our real heroes, our soldiers would need to act with bravery, boldness, courage, precision and determination at the borders to counter the cold blooded killing of innocent tourists in Pahalgam.. Am very confident that our selfless bravehearts will bring the enemies to their knees..."

Quoting iconic poet Subramania Bharati’s lines, "Jaya Bherigai Kottada, Kottada, Jaya Bherigai Kottada," Ilaiyaraaja further wrote, "As a proud Indian and a Member of Parliament, I have decided to make a modest contribution of my concert fees & one month’s salary to the “National Defence Fund” for the “Valiant” efforts of our country’s brave heroes to wipe out terrorism, and safeguard our borders & people." He concluded the post with "Jai Hind."