India's Got Latent Row: Ranveer Allahbadia Appears Before Maharashtra Cyber For Recording Statement

Ranveer Allahbadia appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber to record their statements in connection with India's Got Latent case.

India's Got Latent Row: Ranveer Allahbadia Appears Before Maharashtra Cyber For Recording Statement
File photo of Ranveer Allahbadia (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Feb 24, 2025, 9:49 PM IST

Mumbai: YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani on Monday appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber to record their statements in connection with the India's Got Latent case, officials said.

Responding to summons issued by Maharashtra Cyber, Allahbadia and Chanchlani reached its headquarters at Mahape in Navi Mumbai in the afternoon, an official said.

Officials are recording their statements, he added. Maharashtra Cyber is probing an obscenity case registered against Allahbadia and others over alleged obscene remarks during the show on YouTube.

TAGGED:

