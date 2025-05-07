ETV Bharat / entertainment

'India's Biggest Galakaar': Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala Moment Gets The Amul Treatment

Shah Rukh Khan debuted at the Met Gala in a regal Sabyasachi look, earning a creative tribute from Amul, calling him "India's Biggest Galakaar."

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 7, 2025 at 7:10 PM IST

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan made history this year as the first Indian male actor to walk the iconic stairs at the Met Gala, earning a stylish and heartfelt tribute from the dairy brand, Amul. The Bollywood superstar won hearts with his royal look, curated by renowned fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

SRK adorned a floor-length, draped coat fashioned from Tasmanian superfine wool, decorated with monogrammed Japanese horn buttons. He accessorised his outfit with a Bengal Tiger Head Cane, made of 18k gold and studded with tourmalines, sapphires, and diamonds, and a signature 'K' necklace, both created by Sabyasachi.

Amul, which is famous for its witty and contemporary tributes, marked the occasion with a creative painting of SRK in his Met Gala outfit in animated form. The new avatar depicts the actor holding his cane in one hand and a piece of buttered toast in the other. The caption read, "#Amul Topical: Shahrukh Khan attends the world's most prestigious and glamorous fashion event!" The brand also dubbed him "India's Biggest Galakaar."

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh expressed his gratitude to Sabyasachi on social media, sharing monochrome and colour portraits of his look and thanking the designer for making him feel at ease at an event outside his usual domain. He penned, "Thx @sabyasachiofficial & ur whole team for introducing me to the Met Gala. It's not my 'space' but u made me feel so comfortable…becos u, like me, believe…Style & Fashion…is just being who you are. And all of u made me feel like a 'K'!"

The 2025 Met Gala also saw debut appearances from Indian celebrities Diljit Dosanjh and mom-to-be Kiara Advani, alongside returning names like Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani, Manish Malhotra, Mona Patel, Natasha Poonawalla, Prabal Gurung, and Sabyasachi himself.

