From Zindagi Gulzar Hai To Khoya Khoya Chand: India Bans All Pakistani Content On OTT Platforms Amid Rising Tensions

Hyderabad: In a significant action post Pahalgam attack, the Indian government issued an advisory to all Over-The-Top (OTT) and digital streaming media platforms requiring them to take down all content of Pakistani origin, regardless of subscription based or otherwise. This includes films, web series, music, podcasts, sponsorships, etc. The advisory, dated May 8, 2025, claimed to be acting on national security issues, to also prevent any content perceived to be harmful to the sovereignty of the country or public order.
The advisory from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) was issued under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The advisory is not mandatory, but the government expected OTT platforms and licensees to act on Rule 3(1)(b) of the IT Rules, which requires "those intermediaries to make 'reasonable efforts' to ensure that unlawful content is not hosted, published, or shared that is 'likely to threaten the Unity, Integrity, Security, or Sovereignty of India, public order or decency or morality'".
Here is the list of Pakistani Programmes Broadcast by Zindagi TV:
Drama Series
- Aaj Rang Hai
- Aaja Sajna Miliye Juliye
- Ashk
- Aunn Zara
- Badalte Rishtey
- Behadd
- Bezubaan
- Bilqees
- Daagh
- Daam
- Deewana Kise Banayegi Yeh Ladki
- Dil-e-Nadaan
- Do Qadam Door Thay
- Ek Tamanna Lahasil Si
- Gauhar
- Gulon Mein Rang
- Humsafar
- Ishq Mein Tere
- Ishqaaway
- Kabhi Aashna Kabhi Ajnabi
- Kabhi Kabhi
- Kaisi Ye Qayamat
- Kankar
- Khoya Khoya Chand
- Kisi Ki Khatir
- Kuch Pyaar Ka Paagalpan Bhi Tha
- Ladki Hona Gunaah Nahin
- Maat
- Main Abdul Qadir Hoon
- Malaal
- Malika-e-Aaliya
- Mann Ke Moti "Khel Qismat Ka"
- Mein Hari Piya
- Maya
- Mera Naseeb
- Mere Humdum Mere Dost
- Mere Humnawa
- Mere Qatil Mere Dildaar
- Meri Beti
- Meri Jaan Hai Tu
- Meri Talaash
- Meri Zindagi Hai Tu
- Mohabbat Subha Ka Sitara Hai
- Na Kaho Tum Mere Nahin
- Nanhi
- Neeyat
- Noor Bano
- Noorpur Ki Rani
- Numm
- Pani Jaisa Pyar
- Pyaar Ka Haq
- Pyaare Afzal
- Qaid-e-Tanhai
- Rehaai
- Ru Baru
- Ruswaiyaan
- Sabki Laadli...Laraib
- Sasural Ki Galli
- Shehr-e-Ajnabi
- Shehr-e-Zaat
- Sitamgar
- Snowdrop
- Teri Berukhi
- Teri Raza
- Tanhai
- Vasl
- Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam
- Yahan Pyar Nahi Hai
- Zindagi Gulzar Hai
Telenovela Series
- Aaina Dulhan Ka
- Badi Aapa
- Dhoop Chhaon
- Ishq Gumshuda
- Kahi Unkahi
- Khwahishein
- Madiha Maliha
- Mastana Mahi
- Piya Re
- Tere Ishq Mein
- Ye Galiyaan Ye Chaubaara
Comedy Drama Series
- Azar Ki Ayegi Baraat
- Jab We Wed
- Jackson Heights
Thriller Series
- Izzat
- Ranjish
It is expected that major platforms will now need to consider if content from Pakistan should be scrutinised and/or removed based on the advisory when making decisions. This is just one of many aspects of a broader digital framework and restrictions that have emerged since the Pahalgam attack. Previously, the authorities restricted the access of sixteen YouTube channels owned by and affiliated with Pakistan including news media channels and journalists.
Earlier, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) condemned 'anti-India' comments by actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan following Operation Sindoor when condemning India's military response in its attacks in the wake of the Pahalgam terror incident. After their show of public condemnation, AICWA announced a strict and total ban on all Pakistani artists, producers, and financial partners contributing to the Indian film industry.
This most recent move represents another escalation in the continuing tension between India and Pakistan. The Indian government has earlier declared the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, and Pakistan warned that any diversion would be viewed as an "act of war".
