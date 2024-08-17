Independence Day Releases: Stree 2 Smashes Into Rs 100 Crore Club On Day 2; Leaves Vedaa, Khel Khel Mein Behind

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated horror-comedy Stree 2 has taken the box office by storm, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark within just two days of its release. The sequel to the 2018 hit Stree has lived up to its expectations, attracting massive crowds and establishing itself as a dominant force at the box office. In stark contrast, the other two major releases, Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein have struggled to keep up with the momentum generated by Stree 2.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Stree 2 opened to rave reviews and strong word-of-mouth. Its unique blend of humour, horror, and social commentary has resonated well with audiences across the country. The film's pre-release buzz and the success of its predecessor have contributed to its explosive performance, with Day 2 collections alone exceeding Rs 30 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Taking to social media on Saturday, the movie's production house Maddock Films shared a poster announcing that the film has crossed Rs 100 crore. The caption read, "UNSTOPPABLE ENTERTAINER! Stree 2 smashes into the 100 CR club on Day 2. Thank you, audience, for making #Stree2 a historic phenomenon!" According to the makers, the movie has so far collected Rs 118 crore globally.

John Abraham and Sharvari's Vedaa, an action thriller directed by Nikkhil Advani, was expected to perform well. However, it managed to collect only Rs 8.48 crore by the end of Day 2. Despite a decent start of Rs 6.3 crore, the film has failed to match the energy and excitement surrounding Stree 2. Mixed reviews and a slower narrative have hampered its growth, leaving it trailing behind the horror-comedy flick.

On the other hand, Khel Khel Mein, a comedy-drama starring Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, has had an even tougher time at the box office. Despite its star-studded cast, the film has struggled to find its audience. By Day 2, Khel Khel Mein could only muster Rs 7.58 crore in total collections.

With Stree 2 already in the Rs 100 crore club, it has established itself as the clear frontrunner among the Independence Day releases. Veda and Khel Khel Mein will need to rely heavily on strong word-of-mouth and weekday collections to recover their footing, but for now, Stree 2 stands tall at the box office.