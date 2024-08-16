Independence Day Releases: Stree 2 Leads Day 1 Collections; Outshines Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa

Hyderabad: Bollywood's Independence Day showdown witnessed three major films vying for box office supremacy. The battle featured Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's highly anticipated sequel, Stree 2, alongside Akshay Kumar's comedy-drama Khel Khel Mein, and John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's action film Vedaa. Among these, Stree 2 emerged as the undisputed champion, followed by Vedaa and then Akshay's multi-starrer lagging far behind.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

The sequel to the 2018 horror-comedy hit, Stree 2 has been receiving favourable reviews for its engaging storyline. The film has been praised for the cast's performances, including Rao and Kapoor, along with supporting actors Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. The film on its opening day minted a spectacular Rs 46 crore. This impressive figure, bolstered by preview shows held on August 15, pushed its total earnings to over Rs 54 crore.

Khel Khel Mein Box Office Collection Day 1

In contrast, Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein, which features a star-studded cast featuring Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vaani Kapoor, failed to make a significant impact. The film only managed to secure Rs 5 crore on its opening day. Despite marking Kumar's return to comedy, it did not capture the audience's interest as hoped.

Vedaa Box Office Collection Day 1

Vedaa, starring John Abraham, performed better than Khel Khel Mein but could not match Stree 2's impressive numbers. It earned Rs 6.52 crore on Day 1. Reviews hint at a promising start but suggest that Vedaa still has some ground to cover in the box office race. Overall, Stree 2 has set a high bar for the Independence Day releases, with its robust performance overshadowing its competitors.