Independence Day 2024: From The Family Man To Special Ops, Unleash The Spirit Of Patriotism With These Web Series

Hyderabad: On this Independence Day, there's no better way to celebrate the spirit of patriotism than to immerse ourselves in the enthralling Indian patriotic web series available on OTT platforms. These series not only provide entertainment but also stir feelings of national pride, highlighting the sacrifices and challenges that have forged our country. Now, let's venture into the realm of compelling stories as we explore some must-watch Indian patriotic web series, each one providing a distinct perspective on India's vast history and the bravery exhibited by its citizens.

1. The Family Man

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

Among the most talked-about web series in recent times, The Family Man showcases the life of Srikant Tiwari, portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee. He is a middle-class man who secretly operates as a senior officer within the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASK). Striking a balance between his family responsibilities and high-stakes missions, Srikant confronts ISI agents and Sri Lankan Tamil Eelam combatants. Featuring suspenseful action coupled with well-timed humour, this series is an absolute essential for your viewing list.

2. Bhaukaal

Available on: MX Player

Inspired by real incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, previously labelled as India's crime capital, Bhaukaal focuses on an officer played by Mohit Raina, who is on a determined quest to free the city of its scandalous criminals. This gripping narrative of bravery and justice serves to reinforce faith in the law and order system.

3. Code M

Available on: ALT Balaji, ZEE5

In Code M, Jennifer Winget portrays Monica Mehra, a lawyer in the Army who exposes dark secrets while probing an encounter case. What begins as a simple investigation rapidly evolves into a tangled web of deceit and corruption. This legal thriller captivates the audience, maintaining suspense throughout.

4. The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye narrates the saga of the Indian National Army (INA), under the leadership of Subhash Chandra Bose during World War II. The series illuminates the often-neglected contributions of these soldiers, including the pioneering women's infantry regiment, who valiantly fought for India's liberation.

5. Special Ops

Available on: Disney+ Hotstar

Special Ops, featuring Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh, a RAW agent, investigates the 2001 Parliament terror attack. This series is filled with action and takes viewers through the psyche of a man intent on uncovering the masterminds behind one of India's most tragic days. Framed through intense flashbacks, it captures the audience's attention from beginning to end.

This Independence Day, immerse yourself in these narratives, for they not only entertain but also celebrate the invincible spirit and valour of the Indian populace throughout history.