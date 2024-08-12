ETV Bharat / entertainment

Independence Day 2024: From Sam Bahadur To Border, A Must-Watch List Of Films To Stir Your Patriotic Spirit

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 12, 2024, 7:46 PM IST

Celebrate Independence Day by immersing in patriotic cinema. From classics like Border to recent films like Sam Bahadur and Shershaah, these films inspire national pride and honour India's heroes.

Independence Day 2024: From Sam Bahadur To Border, A Must-Watch List Of Films To Stir Your Patriotic Spirit
Movies to watch on Independence Day 2024 (Photo: Film posters, screengrab)

Hyderabad: Independence Day is celebrated throughout the nation with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, and numerous cultural activities. Each citizen has a unique way of commemorating this significant occasion. Some film enthusiasts particularly enjoy watching patriotic films on this day, along with friends and family to immerse themselves in the spirit of Independence Day. If you're considering indulging in some patriotic cinema this year, here's a list of films that are sure to evoke a profound sense of national pride.

Sam Bahadur (2023)

One noteworthy film is Sam Bahadur, a Hindi biographical war drama that recounts the life of Sam Manekshaw, India's first field marshal. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the screenplay was co-written by Gulzer herself along with Bhavani Iyer, and Shantanu Srivastava. Vicky Kaushal takes on the lead role, bringing the story of this esteemed military leader to life.

Shershaah (2021)

Another film that deserves attention is Shershaah, a biographical war movie from 2021 featuring Sidharth Malhotra. This Hindi film chronicles the remarkable life of Vikram Batra, who tragically lost his life in the Kargil War of 1999. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, Shershaah is produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment. In a compelling dual role, Siddharth portrays both Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal, while Kiara Advani plays the part of his girlfriend, Dimple Cheema.

Sardar Udham (2021)

Sardar Udham is another significant film to consider watching this Indian Independence Day in 2024. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, this historical drama is inspired by the life of Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London as a response to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. In this film, Vicky Kaushal leads alongside several supporting actors, including Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Amol Parashar, Banita Sandhu, and Kirsty Averton.

Uri (2019)

URI: The Surgical Strike is a Hindi-language military action film that marks the directorial debut of Aditya Dhar. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under RSVP Movies, this movie draws inspiration from the 2016 URI attack. With Vicky Kaushal in the lead alongside Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal, this film serves as a deeply motivating narrative to watch on Indian Independence Day.

Border (1997)

Border is a classic depiction of patriotism that is essential viewing during both Independence Day and Republic Day. Based on the true events of the Longewala battle in 1971, this movie features a stellar cast including Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, and Puneet Issar, all delivering powerful performances that evoke respect and pride for the Indian armed forces.

