IND vs AUS CT 2025 Semi-Final: Virushka's Emotional Moment, Big B's Relatable Dilemma, and B-Town Celebrates Team India's Victory

Hyderabad: It was a night of celebration for Indian cricket fans on Tuesday, March 4. After a thrilling battle against Australia, the Indian cricket team secured an incredible victory, earning their spot in the Champions Trophy 2025 final. From the adorable PDA moments of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to the nationwide celebrations shared by Bollywood celebrities, it was a night full of excitement. From Amitabh Bachchan to Sidharth Malhotra, celebrities joined the entire nation in celebrating India’s entry into the Champions Trophy finals.

India triumphed in the semi-finals, completing the highest-ever run chase against Australia in the history of the Champions Trophy. The stadium was filled with cheers, and fans across the country were jubilant. Amid all the excitement, one heartwarming moment stood out: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s affectionate exchange after the match. Their sweet display of love left fans overjoyed.

Numerous videos and pictures capturing Kohli's emotional moment with his wife, Anushka, began circulating on social media. In one clip, Kohli, full of joy after the win, was seen celebrating on the field before turning to include his wife in the special moment.

Even megastar Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t resist commenting on Team India’s performance. He expressed his admiration for the team’s victory over Australia, saying that the win was achieved in great style. Like many Indians, Bachchan was in a dilemma about whether to watch the semi-final match or turn off the TV. He recalled moments in the past when he had watched the match and India lost, which led to various "permutations and connotations" running through his mind.

In his blog, Amitabh wrote: “The Match... cricket... to decide the FINALS... and all kinds of permutations and connotations begin to invade the mind and body.”

He continued: “Should I see the game? At times when the game is seen, we lose... but defied that today. So... where to sit, how to sit... one leg upon the other... which leg, which upon... bending or stretched straight... shoes on or off... change the leg curl or not... oh dear, a wicket just fell... no, no, no... get back to the first leg-over-leg position... HOLD.”