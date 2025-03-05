IND vs AUS CT 2025 Semi-Final: Virushka's Emotional Moment, Big B's Relatable Dilemma, and B-Town Celebrates Team India's Victory

Hyderabad: It was a night of celebration for Indian cricket fans on Tuesday, March 4. After a thrilling battle against Australia, the Indian cricket team secured an incredible victory, earning their spot in the Champions Trophy 2025 final. From the adorable PDA moments of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to the nationwide celebrations shared by Bollywood celebrities, it was a night full of excitement. From Amitabh Bachchan to Sidharth Malhotra, celebrities joined the entire nation in celebrating India’s entry into the Champions Trophy finals.
India triumphed in the semi-finals, completing the highest-ever run chase against Australia in the history of the Champions Trophy. The stadium was filled with cheers, and fans across the country were jubilant. Amid all the excitement, one heartwarming moment stood out: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s affectionate exchange after the match. Their sweet display of love left fans overjoyed.
Virat Kohli's reaction to Anushka Sharma after the Victory🥹🧿❤️ pic.twitter.com/wKCG9beLgX— Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) March 4, 2025
Numerous videos and pictures capturing Kohli's emotional moment with his wife, Anushka, began circulating on social media. In one clip, Kohli, full of joy after the win, was seen celebrating on the field before turning to include his wife in the special moment.
Even megastar Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t resist commenting on Team India’s performance. He expressed his admiration for the team’s victory over Australia, saying that the win was achieved in great style. Like many Indians, Bachchan was in a dilemma about whether to watch the semi-final match or turn off the TV. He recalled moments in the past when he had watched the match and India lost, which led to various "permutations and connotations" running through his mind.
In his blog, Amitabh wrote: “The Match... cricket... to decide the FINALS... and all kinds of permutations and connotations begin to invade the mind and body.”
He continued: “Should I see the game? At times when the game is seen, we lose... but defied that today. So... where to sit, how to sit... one leg upon the other... which leg, which upon... bending or stretched straight... shoes on or off... change the leg curl or not... oh dear, a wicket just fell... no, no, no... get back to the first leg-over-leg position... HOLD.”
Bachchan added, “Get up to go... walk a bit when the ads. begin or stay put... the variations keep tempting the mind and system, until the final victory... and the victory was made in great style... restrained, controlled, no fear, no anxiety... just the confidence of the team to WIN...”
“To hold on till the last few balls, and have the will and skill that the ball shall fly over the barrier and announce the WIN... In the finals now.”
The nation erupted in celebration after Team India clinched an exciting victory against Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals. The win sparked a wave of excitement, with numerous celebrities and cricketers taking to social media to congratulate the team and express their happiness over the achievement.
KL Rahul's wife, actor, Athiya Shetty proudly shared a photo from the match on her Instagram stories with the note, "Let's goooooooo!!!"
Sidharth Malhotra also posted his congratulations, writing on X, "Congratulations Team India on an amazing win and getting into the finals. All the best boys! #ChampionsTrophy #INDvsAUS"
Congratulations Team India on an amazing win and getting into the finals. All the best boys! 💙#ChampionsTrophy #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/0ikQC7O8iG— Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) March 4, 2025
Ajay Devgn shared his excitement on X, saying, "INTO THE FINALS and that too in style. The redemption we wanted from the 2023 WC is complete, and what a way to finish. One step closer to becoming The Champions!!!"
INTO THE FINALS and that too in style. The redemption we wanted from the 2023 WC is complete, and what a way to finish. One step closer to becoming The Champions!!! 🏆🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FXOHF5FXwe— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 4, 2025
Anupam Kher also took to X to congratulate Team India, posting, "Bharat Mata ki Jay #IndianCricketTeam #ChampionsTrophy2025."
भारत माता की जय!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #IndianCricketTeam #ChampionsTrophy2025— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 4, 2025
As for the nail-biting match itself, Virat Kohli turned out to be the star of the show, scoring 84 runs and leading India to a four-wicket victory. With this win, Kohli also broke another Sachin Tendulkar record, leading India into the Champions Trophy 2025 final.
Chasing a target of 265 runs, Virat Kohli played a brilliant knock of 84 runs off 98 balls, marking his 24th 50-plus score in ICC ODI events—more than any other batsman in ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy history. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar had 23 50-plus scores across 58 innings.
Read More
- Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Visit Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan With Kids, Seek Spiritual Blessings
- Is That Akaay Kohli? Fans Think They Spotted Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Son in Viral Video
- 'Too Much Pressure To Be Perfect': Anushka Sharma Says She And Virat Kohli Believe In Embracing Parenting Flaws