ETV Bharat / entertainment

Inaaya, Taimur, and Jeh Melt Hearts In Kareena Kapoor Khan's Unmissable Birthday Post For Her Niece

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared adorable pictures on Instagram to celebrate her niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday. The photos, featuring her sons Taimur and Jeh with Inaaya, have garnered love from fans.

Inaaya, Taimur, and Jeh Melt Hearts In Kareena Kapoor Khan's Unmissable Birthday Post For Her Niece
Inaaya, Taimur, and Jeh Melt Hearts In Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Post (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday with heartwarming pictures that are melting hearts on Instagram this Sunday. Inaaya, the daughter of Kareena's brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu and his wife Soha Ali Khan was seen enjoying a special day with her cousins, Taimur and Jeh, Kareena's sons. The adorable photos captured the sweet bond between the three children and have quickly become a fan favourite.

The first picture shows Inaaya, dressed in a pretty pink frock, playfully lifting little Jeh in her arms, while another shows her laughing alongside her eldest cousin, Taimur, as they all flash goofy grins. The final snapshot, arguably the cutest, features Jeh holding Inaaya's hand as they hang out at Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's Bandra home.

Kareena captioned the post, "Happy birthday, princess. Happiness, love & joy… always & forever," tagging Soha and Kunal in the post. Fans were quick to shower the children with love, with one commenting, "Awwwwww that last pic." Another added, "Omg the last pic also, she is a Libra girl."

Inaaya's parents, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu tied the knot in 2015 after a long courtship and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017. Soha has taken a break from acting, while Kunal recently directed the film Madgaon Express, starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary. The Kemmu family's love-filled moments have become a highlight on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their adorable family life.

READ MORE

  1. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan vacationing in London; have a look at Taimur, Jehangir, Inaaya's playdate
  2. Soha Ali Khan shares adorable picture of Jeh Ali Khan's first Rakhi
  3. Kareena Kapoor Slays in Red as She Turns 44, Garners Birthday Love from Priyanka Chopra and Others

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday with heartwarming pictures that are melting hearts on Instagram this Sunday. Inaaya, the daughter of Kareena's brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu and his wife Soha Ali Khan was seen enjoying a special day with her cousins, Taimur and Jeh, Kareena's sons. The adorable photos captured the sweet bond between the three children and have quickly become a fan favourite.

The first picture shows Inaaya, dressed in a pretty pink frock, playfully lifting little Jeh in her arms, while another shows her laughing alongside her eldest cousin, Taimur, as they all flash goofy grins. The final snapshot, arguably the cutest, features Jeh holding Inaaya's hand as they hang out at Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's Bandra home.

Kareena captioned the post, "Happy birthday, princess. Happiness, love & joy… always & forever," tagging Soha and Kunal in the post. Fans were quick to shower the children with love, with one commenting, "Awwwwww that last pic." Another added, "Omg the last pic also, she is a Libra girl."

Inaaya's parents, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu tied the knot in 2015 after a long courtship and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017. Soha has taken a break from acting, while Kunal recently directed the film Madgaon Express, starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary. The Kemmu family's love-filled moments have become a highlight on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their adorable family life.

READ MORE

  1. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan vacationing in London; have a look at Taimur, Jehangir, Inaaya's playdate
  2. Soha Ali Khan shares adorable picture of Jeh Ali Khan's first Rakhi
  3. Kareena Kapoor Slays in Red as She Turns 44, Garners Birthday Love from Priyanka Chopra and Others

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INAAYA TAIMUR JEHINAAYA NAUMI KEMMU BIRTHDAYKAREENA KAPOOR KHANINAAYA JEH PHOTOKAREENA BIRTHDAY WISH FOR INAAYA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.