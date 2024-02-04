In Love with Your Heart and Spirit: Ayushmann Khurrana Hails Wife Tahira Kashyap on World Cancer Day

Hyderabad: Ayushmann Khurrana, known for his remarkable acting skills, is equally recognized for being a devoted and caring husband to author Tahira Kashyap. The couple has consistently supported each other through challenging times, especially when Tahira was diagnosed with breast cancer. Commemorating World Cancer Day, Ayushmann celebrated Tahira's resilience by sharing a poignant post featuring snapshots depicting her courageous battle against the disease.

The post includes a sequence of images, starting with a mirror selfie of the couple and concluding with Tahira proudly displaying her operation scar. One of the images features Tahira sporting an orange t-shirt, denim, and a stylish cap, while the post concludes with a boomerang video capturing her engaged in a workout.

Captioning the post, Ayushmann fondly reminisced, "The girl I pulled by having samosa and chai at hut number 14 in Panjab University. All the best for your debut at the @spokenfest today. In love with your heart and spirit @tahirakashyap..#WorldCancerDay"

Tahira's cancer diagnosis in 2018 was revealed through her Instagram account. Sharing her journey, she wrote, "An opportunity to give competition to the Kardashians just went wasted! A week back I mentioned about 'my badge of honour' that I was going to receive. And I did and am happy to share about it with the intention of it being received with love."

Continuing her candid account, Tahira explained her condition, DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ), a pre-cancerous stage in her right breast. Despite the challenging experience, she maintained humor, saying, "I've become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)!"

Reflecting on her resilience, she shared, "This obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect its unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. The invincible human spirit is God-like, giving you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that the human spirit can't do."

Ayushmann and Tahira, married since 2008, are proud parents of two children, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.