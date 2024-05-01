In Hypothetical Conversation, Sutapa Imagines Irrfan Gushing over Diljit and Fahadh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Sutapa Sikdar Imagines Conversations with Late Irrfan Khan: Dreams of Diljit Dosanjh, Fahadh Faasil Collaborations

Actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar, on his fourth death anniversary, pays tribute to the late actor, reminiscing about their bond and his impact on the film industry. She recalls his admiration for actors like Diljit Dosanjh and his love for Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil.

Hyderabad: On Irrfan Khan's fourth death anniversary, his wife Sutapa Sikdar took to Instagram to share a tribute to the late actor, offering a glimpse into the unshakeable bond they shared. Alongside a picture of the couple, she penned a heartfelt caption that delved into her emotions and memories of her husband's life after his demise.

In the post, Sutapa reminisced about the profound impact Irrfan had on her life and the film industry during their decades-long companionship. She recalled their shared admiration for actors like Diljit Dosanjh, which exemplified Irrfan's commitment to authentic storytelling and his ability to recognise exceptional talent.

Through a hypothetical conversation, Sutapa skillfully captured Irrfan's humility, imagining him proposing collaborations with Dosanjh or exploring uncharted territories in film, such as projects centred on Punjabi Sufi poets. This poignant exchange embodied the essence of their friendship and Irrfan's enduring legacy as a pioneer in Indian cinema.

Sutapa's words intertwined nostalgia and longing, revealing the profound influence Irrfan continues to have on her life even in his absence. She also spoke of Irrfan's love for Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil, suggesting that he would be eager to work with him and expressing her enthusiasm for the Malayalam film industry. This admiration reflected Irrfan's openness to diverse storytelling environments and his reverence for talent, regardless of nationality.

Her touching tribute to her late husband serves as a touching reminder of the love and affection they shared. It will undoubtedly bring comfort to those who cherish and honour his remarkable contributions to the world of cinema.

READ MORE

  1. Did You Know, Deepika FEARED Irrfan; Revisit Her Favourite Moment from Piku with 'Rana'
  2. 'We See Him in You': Fans' Comments on Babil Khan's Post Remembering Irrfan Will Make You Teary-eyed
  3. Fans Express Concern over Babil Khan's Deleted Instagram Post about Late Father Irrfan Khan

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.