In 10 Pics, Vijay Varma Reveals Post-award Win Ritual with His Driver, GF Tamannaah Is All Hearts

Actor Vijay Varma with his driver, Charanjeet (Photo: Vijay Varma/Instagram)

Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Varma, known for his spectacular performances on-screen, showcases his genuine warmth behind the scenes. His recent win of the Most Stylish Powerhouse Performer of the Year award was not just a personal triumph but also an opportunity to celebrate his special bond with his driver, Charanjeet. Taking to his social media handle, Vijay shared not only his joy but also a heartwarming glimpse into their cherished connection.

On Friday, the 38-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a set of 10 photos featuring himself and his driver, Charanjeet, proudly holding trophies from his past victories. This, however, wasn't just about flaunting his success. Rather, it was about paying tribute to the unsung heroes who stood by him all through his time. The genuine bond and mutual respect between Vijay and Charanjeet is evident in the pictures.

Posting the images, Vijay shared the touching tradition he shares with Charanjeet, captioning, "I won most stylish performer award at @realbollywoodhungama last night and we have a tradition that I wanted to share with y’all. So my driver Charanjeet always make sure he takes a picture with the award every time I get one in the city. We share the award and happiness that comes with it. Here’s a few. (sic)"

His post has received several compliments from his fans with one commenting, "Touched, the way you included character ji . Cheers vijay.." Another wrote, "This is soo wholesome. you are the best." Vijay's girlfriend, Tamannaah Bhatia has also shown her adoration for the post by commenting with red heart emojis.

With a diverse range of projects in the pipeline, including the famous crime thriller web series Mirzapur 3, Ul Jalool Ishq, and Matka King, Vijay Varma is set to captivate audiences once again with his versatility and acting prowess.

