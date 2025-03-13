ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Great That They Met, But...': Imtiaz Ali on Shahid-Kareena Reunion at IIFA Sparking Jab We Met Sequel Hopes - Watch

Imtiaz Ali says that people are now asking him about Jab We Met sequel following Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's reunion at IIFA 2025.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali recently shared his thoughts on the growing buzz around a sequel to his 2007 film Jab We Met. This conversation started after the movie’s lead actors, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, were seen interacting at the IIFA 2025 in Jaipur.
Imtiaz Ali on Shahid-Kareena Reunion at IIFA 2025
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 1:47 PM IST

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali recently shared his thoughts on the growing buzz around a sequel to his 2007 film Jab We Met. This conversation started after the movie’s lead actors, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, were seen interacting at the IIFA 2025 in Jaipur. The duo, who once dated, hugged and spoke to each other at the event, making fans go wild. However, Shahid later explained that such meetings are quite normal for them, and there was nothing unusual about their interaction.

Shahid and Kareena's Reunion Sparks Discussions

The actors were at the press conference for the 25th IIFA Awards, and many fans immediately began to call it a reunion of their beloved characters, Aditya and Geet, from Jab We Met. This led to more talk about the possibility of a sequel.

Imtiaz Ali’s Response to Jab We Met Sequel

Imtiaz Ali expressed that he finds it interesting that people are now linking Shahid and Kareena’s meeting to the movie. "Actually, I find it very interesting that Shahid and Kareena met up in IIFA and people are talking to me about Jab We Met. Shahid has said that he thinks that I have moved on, but I think that everybody has moved on. It's been a long time since Jab We Met," Ali told a newswire at the red carpet of I View World Film Festival.

Imtiaz Ali on Shahid-Kareena Reunion at IIFA Sparking Jab We Met Sequel Hopes

He also stated that the movie’s love from fans and the ongoing demand for a sequel should be cherished, not ruined. "I think we should savour that and we should not spoil it by coming up with a sequel at all," he said. "I'm not really planning a movie with Shahid and Kareena per se, but it's great that they met." He also praised both Shahid and Kareena, calling them fantastic actors, and shared that he had a great time working with them on the film.

When Kareena 'Ignored' Shahid At Award Gala

This wasn’t the first time Shahid and Kareena had a public encounter. At the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, Kareena walked past Shahid while he posed with filmmakers Raj & DK. Though Kareena greeted Raj, she chose to ignore Shahid and walked away, but Shahid kept smiling throughout the moment.

Shahid and Kareena’s Relationship Timeline

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were in a highly publicized relationship during the 2000s. They dated for several years before breaking up in 2007. During their relationship, they worked together in several films, including Fida, Chup Chup Ke, 36 China Town, Milenge Milenge, and of course, Jab We Met. Imtiaz Ali had previously revealed that Shahid and Kareena had already broken up by the time they were wrapping up the shooting of Jab We Met.

