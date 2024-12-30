'Immensely Grateful': Nagarjuna, Sobhita, Chay Express Gratitude as PM Modi Pays Tribute to ANR

Hyderabad: In a heartfelt gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his last Mann Ki Baat address of 2024, paid tribute to four icons of Indian cinema, including the legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR). The tribute, on the occasion of ANR's centenary year, deeply touched his family, and they expressed their gratitude through heartfelt social media posts.

Telugu superstar and son of Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Nagarjuna, shared his appreciation on X (formerly known as Twitter), thanking PM Modi for honouring his father alongside other iconic legends of Indian cinema, such as Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi, and Tapan Sinha. Nagarjuna expressed how the recognition means a lot to his family and to the countless admirers of his father's work.

He wrote, "His vision and contributions to Indian cinema continue to inspire generations, and this recognition means the world to our family and countless admirers of his work." The post was accompanied by a special clip celebrating ANR's legacy. He concluded with the hashtag #ANRLivesON.

Nagarjuna's son, Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya, and daughter-in-law, actor Sobhita Dhulipala, also expressed their gratitude. Sobhita shared a photo of ANR with PM Modi on her Instagram, with a message that read, "Thank you, Shri Modi ji, for your wonderful words about Akkineni Nageswara Rao Garu's artistic merit and his efforts that have played a key role in shaping the brilliant Telugu film industry as we know it today. It is truly special coming from a stalwart like you! Immensely grateful." Naga Chaitanya reposted the same message.

In his Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Modi praised Akkineni Nageswara Rao for elevating Telugu cinema and for showcasing Indian traditions and values through his films. The PM's acknowledgment not only honoured ANR's contributions to the film industry but also underscored his role in shaping Indian cinema's global recognition.

Read More