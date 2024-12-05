IMDb's Top 10 Stars of 2024: Tripti Dimri Beats SRK to Claim No. 1 Spot, Sobhita and Samantha Also Make the Cut

Hyderabad: As the year draws to a close, the anticipation of who's who in the Indian film industry takes center stage. But this time, it's not the usual suspects like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, or Deepika Padukone making waves. Instead, it's Tripti Dimri, the Uttarakhand-born actor who has clinched the top spot as India's Most Popular Movie Star for 2024.

Tripti rose to fame with standout roles in Qala, Bulbbul, Animal, Laila Majnu, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. These roles catapulted her ahead of some of the biggest names in Bollywood, including SRK, Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhas, and Alia Bhatt. The 30-year-old actor's rise to No 1 is part of a broader trend in Indian cinema, where a diverse array of actors from different age groups and industries are gaining recognition.

Alongside her, another 29-year-old, Ishaan Khatter, takes the third spot. Known for his performances in Beyond the Clouds (2017) and A Suitable Boy (2020), Ishaan has expanded his global fan base with his role in the international series The Perfect Couple (Netflix), where he stars opposite Nicole Kidman. This year has seen the emergence of fresh faces like Sharvari, who has made her mark with successful films like Munjya, Maharaj, and Vedaa.

These rankings, compiled by IMDb, reflect the ever-evolving nature of Indian cinema. IMDb's data comes from over 250 million monthly visitors worldwide, whose interest and searches help determine the rankings. For 2024, the list highlights the growing popularity of stars across various industries, including regional cinema, making it a true representation of a pan-Indian entertainment culture.

IMDb's Top 10 Stars of 2024 (ETV Bharat)

Unlike previous years, where the rankings heavily favoured stars like Shah Rukh Khan, who topped the list in 2023 following the success of Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, the 2024 list is more diverse. While enduring stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continue to appear in the weekly rankings due to their lasting popularity, it's the rising talents who have captured the spotlight this year.

Sobhita, who marked her Hollywood debut with Monkey Man and featured in Love, Sitara, also made headlines for her personal life. Her engagement leading up to her wedding with Naga Chaitanya generated a lot of buzz around her. Sobhita bagged the fifth spot, while Samantha secured the eighth position in IMDb's list. Samantha was seen in the Amazon Prime series Citadel: Honey Bunny and has been making headlines for her health podcast, Take 20. Samantha's health issues and her candid discussions about her personal life post-divorce with Naga Chaitanya have kept her in the news constantly.

IMDb's rankings are based on consistent page views, capturing trends from across entertainment industries in country. As regional films gain more recognition and cross boundaries, there’s a greater appreciation for stars from all parts of India. The rising popularity of stars like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala underlines this dynamic of the ranking.