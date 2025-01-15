IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

Hyderabad: There have been several high-profile films lined up for release in 2025, and now the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) has come up with a list of 20 of the most anticipated ones premiering this year. The list includes films from different film industries, such as Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam headlined by superstars, ensemble casts, from high-budget action entertainers to romantic dramas.

Check out who made it to the top of the list from upcoming releases including Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2, Rajinikanth starrer Coolie, Yash's Toxic, Salman Khan's Sikandar, Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5, Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab and more.

1. Sikandar

The top spot as per IMDb's rankings was clinched by Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming March release Sikandar. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 400 crore, the AR Murugadoss directorial is set to reintroduce the action genre in Bollywood. The film will also mark AR's return to Bollywood after 17 years since his last venture Ghajini in 2008 featuring Aamir Khan and Asin in the lead. The promotional material so far has created quite a lot of buzz for the movie with fans desperately awaiting its release.

2. Toxic

Kannada superstar Yash following his massive success with KGF franchise is back with Toxic, dominating the 2nd spot. His film promises to be a gripping drama filled with high-stakes action. Fans are eager to see what Yash has to offer with Toxic, a film that promises to challenge his previous performances. Yash's solid fan base and the excitement around the film, from its plot to star-cast, has contributed to Toxic becoming one of the most awaited releases of 2025.

3. Coolie

Coolie, which bagged third on IMDb's list, stars Rajinikanth in the lead. The film has created a lot of buzz since its announcement due to its storyline. And, with Lokesh Kanagaraj at the helm, the film is highly anticipated by fans of the action genre.

4. Housefull 5

Housefull franchise is back with its fifth installment. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Abhishek Bachchan, taking the film at the fourth place on IMDb's list. The film is expected to carry on the Housefull franchise with mad comedic scenes. The fifth film in the series is anticipated to draw large crowds to theatres when it opens later this year due to its successful track record at the box office.

5. Baaghi 4

Baaghi 4, starring Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, stands fifth among IMDb's top 20 most-awaited films. The action entertainer promises more jaw-dropping stunts, intense fight sequences, and lots of drama. The Baaghi franchise featuring Shroff in the lead since its inception enjoys a dedicated fan base.

For those unversed, IMDb rankings are derived from the page views and searches by its global user base, which surpasses 250 million visitors every month.

The top 20 films also include The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shahid Kapoor's Deva, Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, at number 10 and others. The list includes awaited releases in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.