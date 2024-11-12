'I'm Still Pinching Myself': Avneet Kaur In Awe After Meeting Tom Cruise On Mission: Impossible Set

Hyderabad: Indian actor and social media sensation Avneet Kaur thrilled fans worldwide as she met Hollywood icon Tom Cruise on the set of his upcoming film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Avneet shared her excitement by posting a series of photos and a video on her social media handle, showing moments with Cruise during her visit. Her post highlighted her admiration for Tom Cruise and the unforgettable experience of witnessing the magic of his filmmaking.

In the photos, Tom Cruise and Avneet Kaur are seen sharing smiles, with Cruise casually resting his arm on her shoulder. Another image captured the two in a deep conversation, while the video showed Avneet respectfully folding her hands in a traditional Indian greeting before shaking hands with Cruise, who was dressed in a blue T-shirt and black pants. Avneet wore a stylish black ensemble over a white shirt, with her hair tied back in a bun.

Reflecting on the experience, Avneet wrote in the caption of her post: "I'm still pinching myself! I had the incredible opportunity to visit the set of the next #MissionImpossible film, starring the one and only Tom Cruise! Witnessing the filmmaking magic firsthand was awe-inspiring. Tom's dedication to performing real, practical stunts continues to raise the bar." She concluded her post by teasing fans with a promise to reveal more about her experience as the film's release date approaches on May 23, 2025.

The Mission: Impossible team also responded to Avneet's post, with the official page commenting, "Mission critical details will be declassified soon." Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan joined and simply commented, "Wow." Fans flooded her post with excitement, with one calling it "the 11:11 gift," while others praised her as a source of pride for Indian fans.

Avneet continued her admiration for Cruise in a follow-up Instagram Story, saying, "Andddd I met the one and only @tomcruise on the set of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning!!!!" She praised Cruise as an inspiring mentor, adding, "Thank you for being you and making me feel so welcome and reminding me to always learn new things and keep growing! I was shook to see you perform all those dangerously difficult stunts all by yourself!! You create magic in cinema and in real life too!"

In a final mention, she described Cruise as "so humble and down-to-earth," noting that he is one of the most dedicated people she has ever met. She thanked him for inspiring young actors like herself to follow their passion and work hard to achieve their dreams.

Speaking of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, the film is scheduled for release on May 23, 2025. The movie will follow Tom Cruise's character Ethan Hunt in his quest to uncover the elusive Entity, hidden within a Russian submarine. The movie promises action-packed scenes, including a face-off with returning antagonist Gabriel (Esai Morales). Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film also features an impressive ensemble cast, including Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, and Pom Klementieff, alongside newcomers Hannah Waddingham, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, and Tramell Tillman.