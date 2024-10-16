'I'm Looking Forward To Babies': When Aishwarya Rai Expressed Joy In Marriage With Abhishek Bachchan - Watch

Hyderabad: A throwback video featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has resurfaced online, showing the Bollywood actor candidly discussing her views on marriage and children. The clip is from an earlier event where someone in the audience expressed concerns about Aishwarya losing herself to the demands of motherhood and marriage.

In response, the former Miss World gracefully addressed the comment, saying, "I am looking forward to babies. I'm enjoying marriage. There's no question of losing oneself to it." Her words radiated contentment, emphasising her joy in embracing both motherhood and married life.

This video comes at a time when rumours about Aishwarya and her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, allegedly facing marital issues have been circulating on social media. Speculation about a possible rift between the power couple has made headlines, with fans expressing concerns over the authenticity of these claims. The resurfaced video, however, paints a contrasting picture, showing a time when Aishwarya spoke lovingly about her marriage and excitement for the future. Her positivity and openness about balancing both her personal and professional life reflected the deep connection she shared with Abhishek.

Aishwarya and Abhishek, who tied the knot in a grand ceremony in 2007, have long been one of Bollywood's most beloved couples. Their union has been admired by fans and industry insiders alike, with the couple consistently supporting each other through their individual careers. Together, they have navigated the highs and lows of the entertainment world while maintaining privacy in their personal lives.

The couple's daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, born in 2011, has often been a cherished part of their public appearances, symbolising the strong family bond they share. While rumours may continue to swirl, moments like this throwback video serve as a reminder of the genuine affection Aishwarya expressed for her family, showcasing how she balanced her life as a successful actor, wife, and mother.