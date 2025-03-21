Illegal Betting Apps Case: Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj Issue Clarifications Post FIR

Hyderabad: Responding to allegations and FIR for endorsing illegal betting and gambling applications, Tollywood actors - Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj and Rana Daggubati issued statements via their teams clarifying their involvement. This comes after the three were named in an FIR lodged by the police in Telangana. The FIR was lodged at the Miyapur Police Station in Hyderabad on Thursday.

It names 25 celebrities and influencers for allegedly promoting illegal betting applications via their social media handles. The complaint was lodged by businessman PM Phanindra Sarma on March 16 and stated that countless youths were convinced to invest in the gambling applications as several of the celebrities had endorsed it.

Deverakonda made a statement through his team informing that he was associated with a gaming platform that was skill-based. He confirmed that he was a brand ambassador of the A23 platform, which supposedly offered skill-based games like rummy (which the Supreme Court of India clarified was not gambling but skill-based). In a press statement, Deverakonda's team clarified that the actor entered into a contract with the company and endorsed the company in regions and territories where online skill-based games were legally permitted.

Prakash Raj also took to social media to respond to the allegations. He posted a self-made video acknowledging an endorsement for a gaming app in 2016 and said that he called it off because of his conscience saying it was not the right thing to do. Raj went on to indicate that he has not endorsed any gambling-related app after the gaming app endorsement, and he had also served legal notices to stop the unauthorised use of his image to promote gambling. He further said that he would cooperate with relevant authorities when called upon.

Rana Daggubati responded with a press notice denying the allegations. Rana's team clarified that he only endorsed a legal skill-based gaming platform, which ended in 2017, and there were no laws violated. His legal team had ensured that all endorsements followed the proper and necessary regulations.