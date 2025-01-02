ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ileana D'Cruz Sparks Pregnancy Buzz With New Year Post, Fans Say 'Second Baby In 2025?'

Ileana D'Cruz sparked second pregnancy rumours after sharing an Instagram video reflecting on 2024, hinting at new beginnings with her husband, Michael Dolan.

Ileana D'Cruz Sparks Pregnancy Buzz With New Year Post, Fans Say 'Second Baby In 2025?'
Ileana D'Cruz Sparks Pregnancy Buzz With New Year Post, Fans Say 'Second Baby In 2025?' (Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: Actor Ileana D'Cruz has set social media abuzz with speculation about a second pregnancy after sharing a video on Instagram reflecting on her 2024 journey. The post, a month-by-month montage of cherished moments, not only offered fans a glimpse into her personal life but also hinted at new beginnings, sparking curiosity and excitement among her followers.

The October segment of the video has drawn the most attention. In it, Ileana appeared emotional as she held up a pregnancy test kit to the camera. While the actor did not directly address the moment in the caption, her message, "Love. Peace. Kindness. Here's hoping 2025 is all that and so much more," has left fans speculating about whether she and her husband, Michael Dolan, are expecting their second child.

Comments flooded the post, with one fan asking, "Are you pregnant again?" while another wrote, "Second baby in 2025 or are we misunderstanding?" However, Ileana has not officially confirmed the news, leaving room for further speculation.

Ileana and Michael welcomed their first child, a son named Koa, in August 2023. The couple celebrated Koa's first birthday in 2024 with a series of heartwarming photos shared on Instagram. The images featured Koa exploring his birthday decorations, enjoying chocolate cake, and sharing precious moments with his parents. A family photo of Ileana, Michael, and Koa smiling together captured the joy of the occasion.

On the professional front, Ileana D'Cruz is gearing up for her next big project, an upcoming TV series in which she will star alongside Vihaan Samat.

READ MORE

  1. 'You Make Everything Better': Ileana D'Cruz Celebrates Hubby Michael Dolan's Birthday with Romantic Posts
  2. Ileana D'cruz ADMITS Marrying Michael Dolan, Says 'He's Seen Me Through My Worst Times'
  3. Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer: Tale of Two Married Couples Striving to Rekindle the Spark

Hyderabad: Actor Ileana D'Cruz has set social media abuzz with speculation about a second pregnancy after sharing a video on Instagram reflecting on her 2024 journey. The post, a month-by-month montage of cherished moments, not only offered fans a glimpse into her personal life but also hinted at new beginnings, sparking curiosity and excitement among her followers.

The October segment of the video has drawn the most attention. In it, Ileana appeared emotional as she held up a pregnancy test kit to the camera. While the actor did not directly address the moment in the caption, her message, "Love. Peace. Kindness. Here's hoping 2025 is all that and so much more," has left fans speculating about whether she and her husband, Michael Dolan, are expecting their second child.

Comments flooded the post, with one fan asking, "Are you pregnant again?" while another wrote, "Second baby in 2025 or are we misunderstanding?" However, Ileana has not officially confirmed the news, leaving room for further speculation.

Ileana and Michael welcomed their first child, a son named Koa, in August 2023. The couple celebrated Koa's first birthday in 2024 with a series of heartwarming photos shared on Instagram. The images featured Koa exploring his birthday decorations, enjoying chocolate cake, and sharing precious moments with his parents. A family photo of Ileana, Michael, and Koa smiling together captured the joy of the occasion.

On the professional front, Ileana D'Cruz is gearing up for her next big project, an upcoming TV series in which she will star alongside Vihaan Samat.

READ MORE

  1. 'You Make Everything Better': Ileana D'Cruz Celebrates Hubby Michael Dolan's Birthday with Romantic Posts
  2. Ileana D'cruz ADMITS Marrying Michael Dolan, Says 'He's Seen Me Through My Worst Times'
  3. Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer: Tale of Two Married Couples Striving to Rekindle the Spark

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ILEANA DCRUZILEANA DCRUZ NEW YEAR VIDEOILEANA DCRUZ SECOND PREGNANCYENTERTAINMENT NEWSILEANA DCRUZ PREGNANT AGAIN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.