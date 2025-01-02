Ileana D'Cruz Sparks Pregnancy Buzz With New Year Post, Fans Say 'Second Baby In 2025?'

Hyderabad: Actor Ileana D'Cruz has set social media abuzz with speculation about a second pregnancy after sharing a video on Instagram reflecting on her 2024 journey. The post, a month-by-month montage of cherished moments, not only offered fans a glimpse into her personal life but also hinted at new beginnings, sparking curiosity and excitement among her followers.

The October segment of the video has drawn the most attention. In it, Ileana appeared emotional as she held up a pregnancy test kit to the camera. While the actor did not directly address the moment in the caption, her message, "Love. Peace. Kindness. Here's hoping 2025 is all that and so much more," has left fans speculating about whether she and her husband, Michael Dolan, are expecting their second child.

Comments flooded the post, with one fan asking, "Are you pregnant again?" while another wrote, "Second baby in 2025 or are we misunderstanding?" However, Ileana has not officially confirmed the news, leaving room for further speculation.

Ileana and Michael welcomed their first child, a son named Koa, in August 2023. The couple celebrated Koa's first birthday in 2024 with a series of heartwarming photos shared on Instagram. The images featured Koa exploring his birthday decorations, enjoying chocolate cake, and sharing precious moments with his parents. A family photo of Ileana, Michael, and Koa smiling together captured the joy of the occasion.

On the professional front, Ileana D'Cruz is gearing up for her next big project, an upcoming TV series in which she will star alongside Vihaan Samat.