Ilayaraja Moves Madras HC to Remove Song From Vanitha Vijayakumar’s Film Mrs And Mr

Chennai: Music composer Ilayaraja has filed a case in the Madras High Court seeking the removal of a song from the film Mrs & Mr, starring actress Vanitha Vijayakumar. The case is scheduled for a hearing on Monday.

The film Mrs & Mr, starring actress Vanitha Vijayakumar and choreographer Robert, was released in theatres on July 11. The film features the song “Rathiri Siva Rathiri” from the film ‘Michael Madana Kamarajan’. Since this song was composed by Ilayaraja, he has filed a civil case in the High Court alleging that the song he composed was used in the film Mrs & Mr without his permission.

In the petition filed by Ilayaraja, he said, “According to the Copyright Act, my song should have been used after obtaining permission from me. Furthermore, the song has been modified without my permission. This is a violation of copyright. Therefore, the song should be removed from the film immediately.”

Ilayaraja’s lawyer, A. Saravanan, filed an appeal before Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, seeking an urgent hearing of the case. Hearing the appeal, the judge agreed to take up the case for hearing on Monday.

Ilayaraja is one of the leading music composers of Indian cinema. Known as the Isaignani, he has composed music for more than 7,000 songs in multiple languages. Although the songs he composed are loved by everyone, many are dissatisfied with Ilayaraja’s actions regarding copyright.

In particular, since 2019, he has been sending notices to several directors and producers asking for compensation for using his songs without obtaining copyright. He has also sent legal notices to his close friends, SPB and Chitra, asking them not to sing his songs on stage. This became a topic of discussion in film circles, and many people strongly opposed his action.

Furthermore, they argued that the producer of the film also has the same rights as the composer over a song. However, Ilayaraja, who composed the music, has the full rights over the music and has made it a habit to send legal notices to those involved.

