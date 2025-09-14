'What Have I Done?': Ilaiyaraaja Reflects On 50 Years In Music; Rajinikanth Hails Him As 'An Amazing Person'
Ilaiyaraaja marked 50 years in music with a grand Golden Jubilee in Chennai, reflecting on personal sacrifices, while Rajinikanth hailed him as an amazing person.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 14, 2025 at 10:12 AM IST
Hyderabad: Music legend Ilaiyaraaja, who has entranced generations of listeners and fans for five decades, was felicitated on a grand Golden Jubilee function conducted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai. The event, organised by the Tamil Nadu government under the chairmanship of Chief Minister MK Stalin, paid tribute to the legendary composer for his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema.
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, DMK ministers, and leading film industry figures attended the ceremony, which featured live performances of Ilaiyaraaja's compositions, including segments from his symphony.
Taking the stage, Ilaiyaraaja reflected on his career with a rare personal confession. "In the history of the music world, there has never been a tribute ceremony for a composer. This is the first time this has happened. When I said I was going to play a symphony in London, the Chief Minister came home and congratulated me. When I returned, I was welcomed with state honours," he said.
He then acknowledged the sacrifices behind his success: "It was former Chief Minister Karunanidhi who gave me the title of Isaignani. Later, that became my name. Today, I am speechless. I did not spend time with my children. I composed a symphony when I should have spent it with them. I thank my children. I don't know what I have done - are you really organising a felicitation ceremony for me? I forgot what I wanted to say."
The maestro also expressed his wish for a larger public concert: "It wouldn't be good to listen to a recorded symphony. You can only fully appreciate it live. My wish is to organise a symphony concert in a big stadium for the people. I hope the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu will help me in that."
Superstar Rajinikanth, who shared the stage to honour his long-time collaborator and friend, spoke with deep admiration. "I always call Ilaiyaraaja 'Swami'. He is an amazing and extraordinary person. Even if the songs he composed in the 70s, 80s, or 90s are put into a film today, they will become hits. I see him as a great man. I have seen him many times in these 50 years," Rajinikanth said.
The actor praised Chief Minister MK Stalin for personally congratulating Ilaiyaraaja when he announced his London symphony and for organising the jubilee celebrations. He also thanked Kamal Haasan for his presence.
Recalling moments that revealed Ilaiyaraaja's depth, Rajinikanth said, "Raga Devi gives music to Raga Devan - that is Ilaiyaraaja. If he sings Therodum Veedhi, tears will come. If he says a film will be a silver jubilee, then the film will definitely be a hit. That much music is within him."
Addressing controversies around the composer's insistence on copyright protection, Rajinikanth stated, "Even though he faced challenges, like leaving Prasad Lab, he continued to play the harmonium. He said his songs should not be sung anywhere without his permission - even by his friend SPB. But when SPB passed away, Ilaiyaraaja cried. Who says he is arrogant? Ilaiyaraaja is an amazing person."
