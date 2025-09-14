ETV Bharat / entertainment

'What Have I Done?': Ilaiyaraaja Reflects On 50 Years In Music; Rajinikanth Hails Him As 'An Amazing Person'

Hyderabad: Music legend Ilaiyaraaja, who has entranced generations of listeners and fans for five decades, was felicitated on a grand Golden Jubilee function conducted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai. The event, organised by the Tamil Nadu government under the chairmanship of Chief Minister MK Stalin, paid tribute to the legendary composer for his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, DMK ministers, and leading film industry figures attended the ceremony, which featured live performances of Ilaiyaraaja's compositions, including segments from his symphony.

Taking the stage, Ilaiyaraaja reflected on his career with a rare personal confession. "In the history of the music world, there has never been a tribute ceremony for a composer. This is the first time this has happened. When I said I was going to play a symphony in London, the Chief Minister came home and congratulated me. When I returned, I was welcomed with state honours," he said.

He then acknowledged the sacrifices behind his success: "It was former Chief Minister Karunanidhi who gave me the title of Isaignani. Later, that became my name. Today, I am speechless. I did not spend time with my children. I composed a symphony when I should have spent it with them. I thank my children. I don't know what I have done - are you really organising a felicitation ceremony for me? I forgot what I wanted to say."