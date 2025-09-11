ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ilaiyaraaja Offers Diamond-Studded Crown Worth Rs 4 Crore To Kollur Mookambika

Earlier, a crown and gold ornaments were brought to the temple through a Poorna Kumbha procession from the Olaga Mantapa along the Car street with five musical instruments. After completing the puja rituals, the priests of the temple handed over the crown and ornaments to the Goddess. Ilayaraja was honoured by the temple.

Earlier, too, he had offered a diamond-studded hand to the goddess. This time, he has offered a diamond crown, a diamond-studded silver crown, and a silver sword to the god Veerabhadra.

Ilaiyaraaja's son Karthik Ilaiyaraaja, grandson Yatish Ilaiyaraaja, leader K Gopal Poojary, temple management committee chairman K Babu Shetty Taggarse, executive officer Prashant Shetty, assistant executive officer Tumbagi, priests Sridhar Adiga, K N Govinda Adiga, Vigneshwar Adiga, N Subramanya Adiga, Suresh Bhat, Shivaram Adiga, Narasimha Bhat, Sudarshan Jois, and members of the management committee were present.

Ilaiyaraaja is a great devotee of Kollur Mookambika. He visits the temple a couple of times a year to worship the goddess. He especially celebrates his birthday in the presence of Mookambika.

After offering the ornaments to the goddess, he spoke emotionally and said, "There is nothing of mine in this. Everything is the grace and blessings of that Jaganmatha Mookambika."

"Ilayaraja often visits the Kollur Mookambika temple. He does not tell anyone when he comes. He visits like a normal devotee. The diamond crown and other items he gave this time are worth more than four crores. He had also given a diamond crown to the goddess in 2006. It is a happy to hear that he, who is also a famous music director and singer, is a devotee of Goddess Mookambika," says Babu Shetty, Chairman of the Management Committee of Kollur Mookambika Temple.