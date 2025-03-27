Ilaiyaraaja's Historic Symphony Debut In London: Tamil Nadu Government Announces Felicitation Ceremony

Hyderabad: Tamil composer and music maestro Ilaiyaraaja continues to make history with his outstanding contributions to the world of music. On March 8, the great composer presented his first symphony, Valiant, at London's Eventim Apollo. This accomplishment makes Ilaiyaraaja the first composer from India and the Asian continent to compose and perform a symphony on a global scale. The event, performed in collaboration with the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, received widespread acclaim and captivated audiences.

In recognition of his remarkable career in music, the Tamil Nadu government has announced a grand felicitation in honour of Ilaiyaraaja. Chief Minister MK Stalin made the announcement in the recent session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly and spoke highly of the composer's five decades in the music field. The ceremony will take place on June 2, coinciding with Ilaiyaraaja's birthday, and aims to celebrate his monumental impact on Indian and global music.

Ilaiyaraaja's contributions to the music industry are unparalleled. Since making his debut with the 1976 Tamil film Annakili, he has composed music for over 1,000 films and more than 7,000 songs across multiple languages. His ability to connect classical Indian music with contemporary styles has secured him a lasting place in the hearts of music lovers everywhere. Ilaiyaraaja revealed that he composed this new symphony, Valiant, in 34 days.

The announcement of the felicitation ceremony has been met with overwhelming joy from fans. The Tamil Nadu government and his fans warmly welcomed him upon his return from London. The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, also acknowledged his achievements in the Rajya Sabha.