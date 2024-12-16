ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ilaiyaraaja Denied Entry to Andal Temple's Sacred Chamber; Officials Respond

Hyderabad: Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja visited the Srivilliputhur Andal Temple in Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu, to offer his respects and release his composition, Divya Pasuram on December 15. He was accompanied by prominent religious figures, Sadagopa Ramanuja Jeeyar and Sri Sri Sri Satagopa Ramanuja Jeeyar, who were given a grand welcome. However, an incident at the temple's Artha Mandapam, which houses the Utsavar idols, led to controversy, sparking discussions about whether Ilaiyaraaja faced discrimination.

In a widely circulated video, Ilaiyaraaja can be seen following the Jeeyars into the temple, but he is stopped at the threshold of the Artha Mandapam while the religious leaders continue inside. Despite the apparent disruption, Ilaiyaraaja complied with the temple's instructions, returning to stand outside and eventually had a darshan (viewing of the deity). His fans, who revere him as a cultural icon, expressed their concerns, with some speculating that the maestro was being treated unfairly.

Responding to the incident, Sakkarai Ammal, the Executive Officer of Andal Temple's Hindu Religious Charitable Department, clarified that the temple's practices were longstanding and non-discriminatory. She explained that only the Jeeyars, who hold special religious status, are permitted to enter the Artha Mandapam, where the Utsavar idols are placed. This regulation, she emphasised, is a traditional practice that applies to all devotees, regardless of their stature or position.