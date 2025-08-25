Ikk Kudi Teaser X Review: From Calm Vibes To Blockbuster Buzz, Here's What Netizens Think About Shehnaaz Gill's Film

Hyderabad: The teaser of Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming Punjabi film Ikk Kudi was unveiled on Monday, August 25. The film, which marks Gill's return as a lead in Punjabi cinema, is set across two different generations and appears to explore the timeless dilemma faced by women when it comes to marriage.

The teaser opens with a glimpse from 1955 before shifting to 2025, with Shehnaaz Gill taking centre stage in both eras. In the teaser, Gill delivers a striking line that sums up the essence of the film: "When it comes to girls, some things never really change. First, their dreams and wishes about their weddings. And second, their fears about their weddings."

Through its visuals, the teaser highlights the emotional turmoil of a young woman preparing for an arranged marriage, showcasing the excitement as well as the fears that come with it. The teaser hints at a light-hearted family drama and comedic moments in addition to the emotional undertones.

The moment the teaser dropped, netizens took to the microblogging platform X to express their views, with many complimenting the film's concept, tone, and Shehnaaz's performance. One fan wrote, "So based on #IKKKudi teaser..seems like film'll explore Shehnaaz's character's journey in 2 distinct timelines. We may see her story unfold in this way, which is quite interesting & I'm excited."

Another user commented, "#IkkKudi teaser is not loud, not flashy ...... just calm, soulful, and beautifully promising."

A user congratulated the actress, writing, "Congratulations @ishehnaaz_gill on your next film #IKKKudi ..loved the teaser and your look in it. Looks like it's going to be a fun film with a positive message, and I'm sure we will see a fabulous performance from #ShehnaazGill."

Recalling a famous remark by actor Aamir Khan, one netizen added, "I had heard Amir Khan saying, on a podcast, that if u can't describe ur movie in one line, then u aren't telling ur story correctly. This one line explains the gist of the whole movie #IkkKudi & the feel of it too."

Others were already predicting the film's success. "Wowwww.....what an awesome teaser of #IkkKudi ... Every scene of our @ishehnaaz_gill Baby is looking so perfect nd mesmerising... Surely, it's going to be a blockbuster movie ... Eagerly waiting for 19th Sept," another fan posted.

Ikk Kudi is being produced under the banner of Raaya Picturez, Amor Films, and Shehnaaz Gill Productions, with Kaushal Joshi, Amarjit Singh Saron, and Shehnaaz herself backing the project. The film is written and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron and will enjoy a worldwide release under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Earlier this month, the film's makers released a song titled When and Where, featuring Shehnaaz alongside singer-rapper Honey Singh. Gill later confirmed the release date on Instagram, writing: "#IkkKudi, har ek ladki ki kahani. Coming to cinemas near you on 19th September. A Dharma Productions Worldwide Release."

Announced in November last year with pictures from its first day of shoot, Ikk Kudi is set to hit theatres worldwide on September 19, 2025.