IIFA Utsavam: Rishab Shetty Receives Outstanding Excellence Award, Touches upon His Controversial Comment on Bollywood

Hyderabad: Rishab Shetty, the National Award-winning Kannada actor and director, recently found himself at the centre of a controversy after his remarks about Bollywood's portrayal of India at international film festivals sparked widespread debate. His comments, made during an interview, raised eyebrows and attracted criticism, particularly from Bollywood supporters.

In the interview, Rishab Shetty stated in Kannada, "Indian films, especially Bollywood, show India in a bad light. These art films are invited to global events and given a red carpet. My nation, my state, my language—my pride. Why not take it on a positive note globally, and that’s what I try to do." This statement quickly went viral, prompting various reactions across the film community.

To address the growing backlash, Rishab Shetty spoke on the green carpet at the IIFA Utsavam 2024. He clarified, "Main kya bola tha wo thoda idhar udhar ho gaya," acknowledging that his words had been misunderstood. He promised to provide a detailed explanation in a more suitable setting, stating, "Clarification or explanation aagey main ek achi si jagah baith kar baat karenge (I will sit at a good place and talk about clarification and explanation later)."

At the same event, Shetty was honoured with the Outstanding Excellence in Kannada Cinema award, adding to his impressive accolades, which include a National Film Award for his celebrated role in the hit film Kantara.

Rishab Shetty first gained significant recognition with his 2016 debut film Ricky, but it was his remarkable performance in Kantara: Chapter 1 that truly propelled him to fame. Fans are now eagerly anticipating the upcoming sequel, Kantara 2, in which Shetty will return as both director and lead actor. The film promises to explore the legend of Panchurli Deiva during the Kadamba period, with Ajaneesh Loknath also returning as music director.