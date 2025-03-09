ETV Bharat / entertainment

IIFA Digital Awards 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Wins Big; Best Actor and Actress Revealed Inside

Hyderabad: The 2025 IIFA Digital Awards took place in Jaipur on March 8, where the best of Indian OTT content from 2024 was recognised. The evening witnessed exciting wins, with Imtiaz Ali's musical biopic Amar Singh Chamkila and the hit rural dramedy Panchayat dominating the awards across multiple categories. This year's IIFA marks the 25th anniversary of the event, making it an even more special occasion for Bollywood and OTT content alike.

In the film category, Amar Singh Chamkila emerged as the biggest winner, bagging multiple awards, including Best Film and Best Director for Imtiaz Ali. Vikrant Massey and Kriti Sanon took home the Best Actor awards in the male and female categories, respectively.

In the series category, Panchayat Season 3 claimed the top prize for Best Series, with Jitendra Kumar winning Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for his portrayal in the series. The direction of Panchayat by Deepak Kumar Mishra also earned well-deserved recognition. Additionally, Shreya Chaudhry received the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Female) award for her performance in Bandish Bandits Season 2.

Here is the full list of winners at the IIFA Digital Awards 2025: