IIFA Digital Awards 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Wins Big; Best Actor and Actress Revealed Inside

Hyderabad: The 2025 IIFA Digital Awards took place in Jaipur on March 8, where the best of Indian OTT content from 2024 was recognised. The evening witnessed exciting wins, with Imtiaz Ali's musical biopic Amar Singh Chamkila and the hit rural dramedy Panchayat dominating the awards across multiple categories. This year's IIFA marks the 25th anniversary of the event, making it an even more special occasion for Bollywood and OTT content alike.
In the film category, Amar Singh Chamkila emerged as the biggest winner, bagging multiple awards, including Best Film and Best Director for Imtiaz Ali. Vikrant Massey and Kriti Sanon took home the Best Actor awards in the male and female categories, respectively.
In the series category, Panchayat Season 3 claimed the top prize for Best Series, with Jitendra Kumar winning Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for his portrayal in the series. The direction of Panchayat by Deepak Kumar Mishra also earned well-deserved recognition. Additionally, Shreya Chaudhry received the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Female) award for her performance in Bandish Bandits Season 2.
Here is the full list of winners at the IIFA Digital Awards 2025:
Film Categories:
- Best Film: Amar Singh Chamkila
- Best Director: Imtiaz Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila
- Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Kriti Sanon for Do Patti
- Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Vikrant Massey for Sector 36
- Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Anupriya Goenka for Berlin
- Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Deepak Dobriyal for Sector 36
- Best Story Original (Film): Kanika Dhillon for Do Patti
Series Categories:
- Best Series: Panchayat Season 3
- Best Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra for Panchayat Season 3
- Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Shreya Chaudhry for Bandish Bandits Season 2
- Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Jitendra Kumar for Panchayat Season 3
- Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Sanjeeda Shaikh for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
- Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Faisal Malik for Panchayat Season 3
Other Categories:
- Best Story Original (Series): Puneet Batra and Arunabh Kumar for Kota Factory Season 3
- Best Reality or Non-Scripted Series: Fabulous Lives Vs. Bollywood Wives
- Best Docuseries/Docu Film: Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous
- Best Title Track: Anurag Saikia for Ishq Hai from Mismatched Season 3
The IIFA Digital Awards 2025 not only celebrated the top films and series of the past year but also underscored the increasing importance of OTT platforms. The ceremony also included several exciting performances and appearances from major Bollywood stars. Looking ahead, the grand IIFA Awards Night, scheduled for March 9, will continue the celebration of Indian cinema with performances and tributes.