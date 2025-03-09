IIFA Awards 2025: Ali Fazal Boosts India's Morale, Sachin-Jigar Dedicate Song Ahead of Champions Trophy Final

Jaipur: The final of the Champions Trophy 2025 is today, Sunday, as two cricketing giants, India and New Zealand, clash for the title. This thrilling match is being played at the Dubai International Stadium. India not only has a chance to secure a second consecutive ICC title but also an opportunity to avenge its defeat to New Zealand in 2000. Before the match, Indian cinema stars also extended their best wishes to the Indian team and expressed that, during the IIFA event, they would be keeping an eye on the scoreboard.

Stars Eyeing the Champions Trophy During IIFA 2025

The final of the 2025 Champions Trophy between India and New Zealand is underway at the Dubai International Stadium, with New Zealand winning the toss and opting to bat first. Meanwhile, celebrities attending the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the IIFA Awards in Jaipur are eagerly hoping for India's victory. Actor Ranveer Shorey, present at the event, shared his passion for cricket and the difficulty of managing both the IIFA Awards and following the match. He added that while he can't speak for everyone, he would certainly keep one eye on the scoreboard via his mobile.

Ali Fazal Boosts India's Morale, Sachin-Jigar Dedicate Song Ahead of Champions Trophy Final (Video: ETV Bharat)

Ali Fazal expressed his firm belief that India must win, revealing that everyone back home is preparing to watch the match. The music duo Sachin-Jigar lifted the team's spirits by singing the song Chale Chalo from the film Lagaan. They wished Team India the best and said there is no doubt that the Indian team will win the ICC Champions Trophy. While they would be attending the IIFA Awards, they would be following the score on their phones.

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India ended a 13-year title drought by winning the T20 World Cup in the West Indies last year. India's last Champions Trophy win was in 2013 under MS Dhoni's captaincy. It remains to be seen if the Indian team can achieve another historic victory.