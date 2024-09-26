IIFA Awards 2024 To Celebrate Indian Cinema's Diversity With Powerhouse Performances

Hyderabad: The stage is set for a grand celebration of Indian cinema as the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 returns to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for the third consecutive year. The much-anticipated three-day event, scheduled from September 27 to 29, promises to bring together the finest talent from both the Hindi and South Indian film industries.

IIFA Awards 2024 will not only celebrate the best of Bollywood but also pay tribute to Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema, uniting stars from across regions for the first time on such a grand platform. "We are extremely excited to be back for a hat-trick in Abu Dhabi. This year, we are celebrating not just Bollywood but also the South Indian film industry, with several stars from across the regions and exciting performances," said IIFA Awards founder-director Andre Timmins in a statement ahead of the event.

The three-day extravaganza will kick off with IIFA Utsavam, hosted by Telugu star Rana Daggubati alongside actor Teja Sajja on Friday, followed by the main awards ceremony on Saturday. The awards night will be emceed by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Vicky Kaushal.

One of the most eagerly awaited segments of the event will be the performances by some of the biggest stars from both South and Hindi cinema. Rekha, the legendary Bollywood actor, will deliver the finale performance, a 22-minute spectacle that will feature 150 dancers. "Rekha is working day and night on her act, ensuring that her performance will be one of a lifetime," Timmins revealed. The iconic actor's costumes are being exclusively designed by renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Adding to the list of top-tier performances, Pushpa's music composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), along with the dancing sensation Prabhu Deva, Raashii Khanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Kriti Sanon, will light up the stage. Vicky Kaushal is also set to deliver a powerful performance, while Shahid Kapoor will join actors Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon for another exciting act.

The IIFA team has been tight-lipped about the exact details of Shah Rukh Khan’s performance, but Timmins teased that it would be a "one-of-a-kind experience" for fans. "Shah Rukh is putting in a lot of effort, and there will be plenty of surprises. Fans and Bollywood lovers are in for a show they have never seen before in their lifetime," he added.

The event will also feature a masterclass session with acclaimed filmmaker Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra, offering fans and industry insiders an opportunity to engage with his creative process. On Sunday, the gala will conclude with the exclusive IIFA Rocks event, hosted by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee. IIFA Rocks will feature musical performances by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, Iulia Vantur, and Karan Aujla.

Looking ahead, Timmins announced that the 25th edition of the IIFA Awards will be held in Jaipur from March 7 to 9, 2025. In a statement that has already piqued fans’ curiosity, Timmins expressed the IIFA team's desire to bring together the iconic Khan trio Salman, Shah Rukh, and Aamir on one stage for the 2025 event. "We hope to get the Khans together to celebrate 25 years of Indian cinema. This will be the icing on the cake," Timmins remarked.

Since its inception in 2000, when the first IIFA Awards took place in London, the ceremony has travelled the globe, with past editions held in cities such as Johannesburg, Singapore, Amsterdam, Dubai, Toronto, Madrid, and more. As IIFA prepares to celebrate 25 years of Indian cinema in Jaipur, the bar for star power and entertainment has been set sky-high, promising more unforgettable moments in the world of Indian cinema.

With performances from the biggest stars across regions and unprecedented collaborations, IIFA Awards 2024 will truly be a momentous celebration of the diversity and brilliance of Indian cinema.