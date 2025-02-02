ETV Bharat / entertainment

IIFA 2025 Nominations: Laapataa Ladies, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 or Stree 2, Which Film Got the Highest Nod?

Hyderabad: The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2025 nominations were announced on Sunday. From the light-hearted satire Laapataa Ladies to 2024's one of the biggest grossers Stree 2 lead the pack in the popular categories.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's film has received nine nominations, Anees Bazmee's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 follows closely behind with seven, while Stree 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatank directed by Amar Kaushik, stands strong with six nominations.

This year's IIFA is even more special as it marks its silver jubilee. The award ceremony is set to be held in Jaipur between March 8 and 9.

The nominations will honour cinematic excellence across 10 categories of Best Picture, Best Direction, Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female and Male), Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female and Male), Best Performance in a Negative Role, Music Direction, and Playback Singer (Male and Female).

Best Picture: