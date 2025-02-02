IIFA 2025 Nominations: Laapataa Ladies, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 or Stree 2, Which Film Got the Highest Nod?

Hyderabad: The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2025 nominations were announced on Sunday. From the light-hearted satire Laapataa Ladies to 2024's one of the biggest grossers Stree 2 lead the pack in the popular categories.
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's film has received nine nominations, Anees Bazmee's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 follows closely behind with seven, while Stree 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatank directed by Amar Kaushik, stands strong with six nominations.
This year's IIFA is even more special as it marks its silver jubilee. The award ceremony is set to be held in Jaipur between March 8 and 9.
The nominations will honour cinematic excellence across 10 categories of Best Picture, Best Direction, Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female and Male), Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female and Male), Best Performance in a Negative Role, Music Direction, and Playback Singer (Male and Female).
Best Picture:
- Laapataa Ladies
- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
- Stree 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatank
- Kill
- Article 370
- Shaitaan
Best Direction:
- Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)
- Nikhil Nagesh Bhat (Kill)
- Amar Kaushik (Stree 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatank)
- Siddharth Anand (Fighter)
- Anees Bazmee (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)
- Aditya Suhas Jhambale (Article 370)
Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female)
- Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)
- Alia Bhatt (Jigra)
- Yami Gautam (Article 370)
- Katrina Kaif (Merry Christmas)
- Shraddha Kapoor (Stree 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatank)
Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male)
- Sparsh Shrivastava (Laapataa Ladies)
- Rajkummar Rao (Stree 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatank)
- Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)
- Abhishek A Bachchan (I Want to Talk)
- Ajay Devgn (Shaitaan)
Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)
- Chhaya Kadam (Laapataa Ladies)
- Vidya Balan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)
- Janki Bodiwala and Jyotika (Shaitaan)
- Priyamani (Article 370)
Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)
- Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)
- Abhishek Banerjee (Stree 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatank)
- Fardeen Khan (Khel Khel Mein)
- Rajpal Yadav (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)
- Manoj Pahwa (Jigra)
Best Performance in a Negative Role
- Raghav Juyal (Kill)
- R Madhavan (Shaitaan)
- Gajraj Rao (Maidaan)
- Vivek Gomber (Jigra)
- Arjun Kapoor (Singham Again)
Best Music Direction
- Sachin-Jigar (Stree 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatank)
- Tanishk Bagchi (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)
- Sachin-Jigar (Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya)
- Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)
- AR Rahman (Maidaan)
Best Playback Singer (Male)
- Arijit Singh (Laapataa Ladies)
- Karan Aujla (Bad Newz)
- Diljit Dosanjh with Baadshah (Crew)
- Jubin Nautiyal (Article 370)
- Mitraz (Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya)
Best Playback Singer (Female)
- Shreya Ghoshal (Laapataa Ladies, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)
- Madhubanti Baghchi (Stree 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatank)
- Rekha Bhardwaj (Kill)
- Shilpa Rao (Fighter)
