IIFA 2025: Madhuri Dixit on Pay Parity, 'Women Have to Prove Themselves Every Time'

Jaipur: Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit believes that pay parity in Hindi cinema is still a distant dream, as women have to repeatedly prove themselves and showcase their ability to draw audiences to theatres. The actor, whose career spans over four decades, has starred in superhit films like Tezaab, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dil To Pagal Hai, Khalnayak, and Devdas. On Friday evening, she participated in the session "The Journey of Women in Cinema," which kicked off the 2025 IIFA Weekend. She was joined by Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga, who had just returned from the US after attending the 2025 Academy Awards.

"For women, they have to prove themselves time and again and say that we are equal and can draw an audience, but you have to prove it every single time. And yes, there is still a disparity. It's like pushing the envelope every time, a little bit more, it's like baby steps. We are still a long way away from disparity not happening... We have to kind of work every day towards it," said Dixit, who most recently appeared in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Madhuri Dixit at The Journey of Women in Cinema session at IIFA 2025 in Jaipur (Video: ETV Bharat)

Monga expressed that people need to take more chances on women artists. "There is clearly a pay gap, there is clearly a difference, and women have to do it 10 times to be doing it once... It’s very hard, but I just feel like I genuinely want male actors to answer this question. I feel like the onus of answering these questions on women is very strange, because we’re the people who are at the receiving end," she said.

Giving the example of Stree 2, which she said is the highest-earning Hindi film, Monga pointed out that more opportunities should be created for women. "There are full possibilities of creating those moments again. One needs to take more chances to be able to do that. And there is no shortcut to doing more," she added.

Dixit shared that every film she has worked on in her career has featured very strong female characters. The actor mentioned that Mrityudand was one of the films she particularly enjoyed because it featured her in a strong role. Dixit recalled how people used to consider her the "baby of commercial films" and advised her against doing Mrityudand. "Mrityudand was considered to be an ‘art film.’ And the two were like separate things—you couldn’t merge them. And I said, ‘No, I want to do it because it’s a great role. It’s about women’s empowerment, it’s about a woman standing up and speaking for herself,’" she shared.

Dixit also reflected on how, early in her career, the only women on set were the actors and hairdressers. She said there were very few women directors, and the only one she knew at the time was Sai Paranjpye. "Now, when I came back (from the US) and walked onto the sets, there were women in every department—ADs, DOPs, writers, and more directors than before. Women are everywhere, which I think is very heartening to see, and it’s a big change," she added.

Monga emphasised that there is still much work to be done, as statistics point to disturbing facts about women in cinema.

The silver jubilee edition of the IIFA awards will take place on Saturday and Sunday. Hosted by Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan, the ceremony will feature special performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.