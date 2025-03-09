IIFA 2025: Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan And Others Reflect On Silver Jubilee Celebration In Rajasthan - Watch

Hyderabad: The silver jubilee celebration of the IIFA Awards is a spectacle like no other. This year's event marks the 25th anniversary of the prestigious awards that celebrate the best of Indian cinema. The glamorous IIFA Green Carpet was rolled out to welcome some of Bollywood's biggest names as they arrived for the event in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

This year's occasion is even more special as it is the first time the awards are being hosted in India, giving the entire event a local flavour, with Rajasthan's rich culture and hospitality at the display. The green carpet event at the IIFA Digital Award Ceremony held on March 8th was filled with a star-studded guest list, including celebrities such as Shahrukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, Karan Johar, and many more.

IIFA 2025 (Video: ETV Bharat)

Among the many stunning arrivals, the celebs had much to say about the significance of IIFA being held in India for the first time in 25 years. Karan Johar, who has witnessed the evolution of IIFA from its inception in 2000, expressed his joy about the event's milestone anniversary. "There are very few people who have been a part of the journey since the first IIFA. From London to now, celebrating the 25th in Jaipur feels historic. The Prime Minister of India himself has emphasised the importance of celebrating such cultural events, and Rajasthan, with its royal history, could not be a more fitting location for this grand celebration," Johar said.

IIFA 2025 (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Ali Fazal shared his excitement about IIFA being a major part of his life now. "IIFA has always been close to my heart. It's not just an award ceremony; it's where our industry unites and celebrates its milestones," he said, adding that it was thrilling to be part of the 25th edition. He also mentioned how his film was nominated, making this event even more special. His wife and actor Richa Chadha made a significant statement regarding Women's Day, which coincided with the ceremony. "We have a daughter now, and we are committed to creating a better world for her," she said.

IIFA 2025 (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Nora Fatehi, who has performed at several IIFA events over the years, expressed her love for Rajasthan. "The experience in Rajasthan has been amazing. The food, the culture, the forts, and palaces are so beautiful. I've been in Jaipur for two days, and I'm truly in awe of the state’s charm," she said. She was also excited about her performance, admitting, "I'm a little nervous, but I am looking forward to it."

Model-actor Karishma Tanna, who is also hosting the event, reflected on the significance of celebrating IIFA in India. "This is the first time IIFA is being held in Jaipur, and we are all super excited. I am thrilled to host the awards. Being a foodie, I've enjoyed the local Rajasthani food immensely – dal baati is one of my favourites," she said.

Madhuri Dixit, known for her grace and elegance, expressed her fondness for the IIFA ceremony. "IIFA is a celebration of everything that makes Indian cinema great. It's an event that brings together artists from across the globe, and I'm honoured to be here to witness its 25th year."

IIFA 2025 (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Bobby Deol, dressed in a striking red Jodhpuri suit, reflected on his love for the State. "Rajasthan has always been a beautiful place. My father shot many films here, and I've shot here as well. It's a place filled with history and charm," Bobby said. He also shared that he was excited about his upcoming projects, especially the second part of his film Animal, which will feature Prabhas.

IIFA 2025 (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Famous Bollywood singer Mika Singh brought his flair to the IIFA celebration with his performance of the Pushpa movie song. Vikrant Massey, known for his effortless style, showed up in a black ensemble, exuding elegance on the green carpet. He remarked, "IIFA is not just about awards. It's about bringing people together, celebrating our craft, and acknowledging the hard work of so many."

This year's IIFA is more than just a celebration of cinema; it's a symbol of the evolution of Indian cinema over the past 25 years. The Green Carpet served not only as a platform for the stars to showcase their style but also as a place where actors, musicians, and directors alike shared their love for Indian cinema and the significance of hosting such a monumental event in India.