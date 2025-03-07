IIFA 2025: Jaipur Chosen As Opening Venue, Here's The Reason Behind It; Full Schedule Inside

Hyderabad: The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, one of Bollywood's most prestigious events, marks its 25th anniversary in 2025. Over the years, IIFA has been synonymous with grand celebrations, taking Indian cinema to global destinations such as South Africa, Malaysia, the UK, and Canada. However, in a significant departure from tradition, IIFA 2025 has chosen Jaipur, India, as its opening venue.

Why is IIFA 2025 Being Held in Jaipur?

IIFA 2025 is a milestone edition, celebrating 25 glorious years of honouring excellence in Indian cinema. To commemorate its silver jubilee, IIFA has planned a multi-city extravaganza across India before culminating in London, where the awards were first hosted in the year 2000. This decision reflects a tribute to IIFA's origins while also embracing its global presence.

Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, was chosen as the starting point for this special edition due to its rich cultural heritage and growing influence as a major event destination. The city's grandeur and historic charm provide a fitting backdrop for the celebration of Bollywood's legacy. This is yet another step that will be in line with IIFA's motto to maintain Indian-influenced heritage and tourism along with cinematic excellence.

Event Schedule

The first leg of IIFA 2025 is set to take place at the Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (JECC) from March 7 to 9. This three-day celebration will feature a mix of discussions, digital recognitions, and the prestigious awards night.

March 7: 'The Journey of Women in Cinema' Panel

The event will kick off with a special panel discussion titled 'The Journey of Women in Cinema', which will highlight the contributions and challenges faced by women in the film industry. Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit and Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga will take centre stage to share their experiences, perspectives, and insights on the evolving role of women throughout cinema.

March 8: Press Conference and IIFA Digital Awards

The second day of the festival will have a grand press conference attended by most of Bollywood's biggest names. And, IIFA Digital Awards stands tall with a new segment recognising the achievements of content creators and digital influencers in the entertainment industry. With the evolution of OTT platforms and the rise of social media stars, this inclusion gives credence to the digital revolution in Bollywood.

March 9: IIFA Awards Night & Sholay's 50th Anniversary Tribute

The grand finale on March 9 promises to be a night to remember. The IIFA Awards Night will honour the finest talents in Bollywood, with electrifying performances and prestigious recognitions. In addition, the event will pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of the iconic film Sholay. Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, along with other members of the cast, will be honoured for their contributions to the timeless classic that redefined Indian cinema.

A Celebration Across Continents

After concluding with the initial event in Jaipur, IIFA 2025 will start its journey all over India and head off finally to London for a grand show. This format enables viewers across the regions to see IIFA's magic, while also paying homage to the award show's historic journey.

By bringing the opening event back to India, IIFA is celebrating its roots while also looking ahead to the future. Jaipur, with its blend of tradition and modernity, serves as the perfect starting point for what promises to be a spectacular silver jubilee edition of Bollywood's most celebrated awards night.