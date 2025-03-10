IIFA 2025 Complete List of Winners: Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Dominates; Kartik Aaryan Claims Best Actor

Mumbai: The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, held this weekend in Jaipur, Rajasthan, was a spectacular celebration of Indian cinema. Leading the pack of winners was Laapataa Ladies, which captivated audiences and critics alike with its heartfelt storytelling and standout performances. The film, directed by Kiran Rao, was awarded the coveted Best Picture trophy, marking a remarkable achievement for the team behind it.

Nitanshi Goel was named Best Actress for her exceptional portrayal of Phool Kumari in Laapataa Ladies. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan took home the Best Actor award for his role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In the Best Director category, Kiran Rao's visionary work in Laapataa Ladies was recognised with the award.

Other notable winners included Raghav Juyal, who won Best Performance in a Negative Role for his portrayal in Kill, and Ravi Kishan, who took home Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) for his role in Laapataa Ladies. The evening also honoured the legendary Rakesh Roshan with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema Award, a recognition for his significant contributions to the film industry over the years.

Check out the full list of winners here:

Best Picture - Laapataa Ladies

Best Performance In A Leading Role (Male) - Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Best Performance In A Leading Role (Female) - Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Direction - Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Performance In A Negative Role - Raghav Juyal (Kill)

Best Performance In A Supporting Role (Male) - Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Performance In A Supporting Role (Female) - Janki Bodiwala (Shaitaan)

Best Story (Original) In The Popular Category - Biplab Goswami (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Story (Adapted) - Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, and Anukriti Pandey (Merry Christmas)

Best Directorial Debut - Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express)

Best Debut (Female) - Pratibha Ranta (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Debut (Male) - Lakshya Lalwani (Kill)

Best Music Director - Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Lyrics - Prashant Pandey (Sajni from Laapataa Ladies)

Best Singer (Female) - Shreya Ghoshal (Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Best Singer (Male) - Jubin Nautiyal (Dua from Article 370)

Best Sound Design - Subash Sahoo, Boloy Kumar Doloi, Rahul Karpe (Kill)

Best Screenplay - Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Dialogue - Arjun Dhawan, Aditya Dhar, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Monal Thaakar (Article 370)

Best Editing - Jabeen Merchant (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Cinematography - Rafey Mahmood (Kill)

Best Choreography - Bosco-Caesar (Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz)

Best Special Effects - Red Chillies VFX (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema - Rakesh Roshan

The IIFA Digital Awards, which took place on March 8, saw major wins for Kriti Sanon, Jitendra Kumar, Panchayat 3, and Amar Singh Chamkila. The main IIFA Awards night, hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar, kicked off on March 9. The awards show also featured a performance by Kareena Kapoor Khan to pay tribute to her legendary grandfather, filmmaker Raj Kapoor.