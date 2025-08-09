ETV Bharat / entertainment

IFFM 2025: Shoojit Sircar On Short Films, Jury Duty And The One Thing He Will Never Compromise On As Juror

Hyderabad: The 16th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) will run from August 14 to August 25, bringing together filmmakers, stars and cinephiles from across the world under one roof. Among those tasked with making the tough calls is filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, returning as a jury member for the short film category alongside Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

This year’s short film competition carries the theme Our Collective Home, inviting filmmakers to reflect on what connects us, the places we cherish, and the people we share them with.

From neighbourhoods to nations, from personal belonging to shared responsibility, the idea of home has resonated far and wide. The festival received nearly 1,400 submissions from over 100 countries. The winners will be announced on August 15 at the NAB IFFM Awards Night.

Speaking to ETV Bharat before he flew out for the big day, Sircar reflected on the festival’s spirit, the joy and challenge of judging films, what scores in competition, and the chatter around this year’s National Film Awards.

“This festival is absolutely brilliant,” he says. “IFFM is one of the very important festivals outside India where Indian films are celebrated on this scale. Everybody gathers there and it feels like a family fair. In Mumbai, even within Bollywood, we do not get to meet like this. But in Melbourne, it is like a big picnic with filmmakers coming from the South, from Bengal, from Mumbai, and me being in the short film jury is a fortunate one.”

This is his second consecutive year judging short films at IFFM. “There is a lot of cultural exchange between India and Australia. You get exposed to new filmmakers and new kinds of stories, some from deep within Australia and others from India. It is fascinating. Judging, though, is not easy. I do not actually like to judge, but you have to value the films and rate them so that a winner can be found.”

The power of short films

Sircar’s relationship with short films is long-standing. He began his career in the format and continues to work in it through advertising. “Short films are very high on concepts,” he says. “Three or four minutes to tell a story. They can bring social change and make strong social commentary. They are very, very important.”

This year, he noticed recurring themes across entries from different parts of the world. “A lot of films tackled social taboos. There were stories about single mothers, parent–child relationships, autism. We had animation, documentaries, music montages, many voices speaking about societal pressures and emotional struggles. What is interesting is that an Australian filmmaker’s concerns are often similar to an Indian one’s.”

Advice to first-time filmmakers

For the many newcomers in the competition, Sircar’s advice is clear. “Today, anyone can make a film on a phone. It is about the craft and the storytelling technique you choose. Whether you are on your first film or your sixth, your idea and concept have to be deep and strong. That is where it scores.”

Working with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

As for judging alongside Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, he says the process is all about dialogue, not disagreement. “There is no debate, but there are discussions. We spoke about every film, the merits, the values, what impacted her. Being a woman director, she noticed things I might have missed. The entire process was healthy and enriching.”

When it comes to what is non-negotiable for him as a juror, Sircar hesitates to draw hard lines. “Social impact is important, yes, but in cinema nothing is strictly non-negotiable. A film may have rough cuts yet a very strong subject. What I will never negotiate on is the filmmaker’s point of view. What the person is trying to say is most important to me.”

On being judged as a juror

The acclaimed filmmaker is aware that jurors themselves come under scrutiny, especially in the context of the National Film Awards. “Of course. If I am critical of films, someone will be critical of me too. That is fair.”

And the National Awards chatter

The conversation inevitably turns to the chatter surrounding the 71st National Film Awards. Sircar, who began his career with a National Award-winning film and has since earned three, responds cautiously to the debates around this year’s awards. “I always say, you have to trust the jury. The National Awards depend on who the jury is and how they are selected. Once the decision is made, it is too late to debate. The focus should be on the eligibility and credibility of the jury.”

