IFFM 2024: Ram Charan, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora Turn The Red Carpet Into A Selfie Wonderland

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 10 hours ago

Updated : 10 hours ago

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards Night 2024 was a star-studded event where celebrities like Ram Charan, Kartik Aaryan, and Malaika Arora delighted fans by taking selfies. The event was held from August 15 to August 25, 2024.

Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, and Ram Charan (ANI photo)

Hyderabad: The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards Night 2024 was a star-studded affair, bringing together some of the biggest names in Indian cinema on the red carpet. The event, known for celebrating the best of Indian film and television, turned into an unforgettable evening for the audience as celebrities took time to engage with their fans in a truly special way.

Among the stars who graced the event were Ram Charan, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, Lakshya, and Nora Fatehi, each of whom took the opportunity to indulge their fans by taking selfies with them.

Ram Charan, who has been riding high on the success of his recent films, was seen interacting warmly with his fans. Dressed in a black suit, he was the epitome of charisma as he captured the moment with his fans. His presence on the red carpet was met with loud applause, and his gesture of taking selfies created a buzz on social media. Ram Charan won the Ambassador of Indian Art & Culture.

Kartik Aaryan, known for his relatable charm and mass appeal, also won hearts by clicking selfies with the audience. The actor, who has quickly become one of Bollywood's most beloved stars, ensured that his fans felt included in the festivities. Kartik Aaryan was bestowed with the Best Actor award for his role in his sport-action movie Chandu Champion.

Malaika Arora, a style icon and fitness enthusiast, added a touch of glamour to the evening. She too took a moment to capture the excitement of the night with her fans. Her graceful presence and friendly interaction made the experience even more memorable for those in attendance.

The IFFM Awards Night 2024, held from August 15 to August 25, not only celebrated the excellence in Indian cinema but also highlighted the strong bond between celebrities and their fans. The red carpet, often reserved for showcasing fashion and style, became a space where stars and fans connected in a more personal and meaningful way.

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

