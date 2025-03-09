'If People Felt...': Shahid Kapoor Reacts To Fans Loving His Reunion With Kareena Kapoor at IIFA 2025

Hyderabad: The warm and rare reunion of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor at the press conference for IIFA 2025 in Jaipur left fans excited. The reunion of the former Bollywood power couple, whose chemistry was adored both on-screen and off in their prime, exchanging a heartfelt hug and catching up with each other became viral across social media within no time.

It was an adorable and surprising reunion as they were in a relationship in the early 2000s. The couple had a public breakup during the shooting of their film Jab We Met around 2006. The memory of their on-screen pairing in the films Fida, Chup Chup Ke, and Jab We Met is still fresh among all their fans. And while they moved on in their personal lives as Kareena married Saif Ali Khan, and Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput, the bond between both seems to have stayed friendly.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor at IIFA 2025 (Photo: ANI)

Speaking to the media during the IIFA 2025 green carpet event, Shahid opened up about the warm moment shared with Kareena. He said that their reunion was nothing unusual for them, stating, "For us, it's nothing new... aaj stage pe mile aur hum log idhar udhar milte rehte hai but it's totally normal for us... if people felt nice, it's nice."

Despite the love and support they continue to receive from fans, Shahid emphasised that such reunions are simply part of their normal lives. Fans of the two expressed their joy and nostalgia on social media, praising the actors for their maturity and genuine friendship. Both actors are slated to perform at the IIFA 2025 event, and their reunion is bound to remain one of the highlights of this milestone celebration.