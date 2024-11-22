'If It's Not Intense Enough...': Tabu Opens Up About Her Take On Love, Relationships And Life

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Tabu, renowned for her versatile performances in films spanning across genres, has always been an enigma when it comes to her personal life. The 53-year-old actor, known for portraying strong and layered characters on screen, recently opened up about her approach to love, relationships, and life in an interview with a magazine. Reflecting on her intense emotions and passion for life, she revealed her perspective on how she navigates relationships and experiences.

When asked about her take on love, relationships, and life, Tabu shared a quote from a close friend who truly understands her. "If something is not intense enough for you, it will not work for you," she recalled, agreeing wholeheartedly with the sentiment. Tabu elaborated on how she is driven by passion and deep emotions, stating that she is a "growth junkie" and someone who craves deep, enriching experiences in all aspects of life. "I feel deeply, I love deeply, and live passionately," she said. According to her, merely existing or staying in survival mode does not fulfil her. She thrives on the highs and lows of life, seeking out the entire spectrum of emotions, and considers boredom a natural consequence if she is not experiencing these depths.

Tabu further explained that her intense feelings make superficial or surface-level interactions "boring" to her. She approaches every relationship - whether romantic or platonic - with depth, embracing both the joy and the inevitable loss that come with it. "I'm able to appreciate the highs of every relationship and feel the loss of it too just as intensely," she stated, emphasising that she lives in the moment, unbothered by any preconceived plans. "Kuch plan nahin karti, because life ke apne plans hote hain! You can't predict anything, so you are open to getting hurt. But there is no other way I know to live!" she shared.

On the professional front, Tabu's career continues to flourish. Her performances in films like Crew and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 highlight her adaptability and skill across genres. Most recently, she was seen in the romantic thriller Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, directed by Neeraj Pandey, in which she reunited with Ajay Devgn for the ninth time.