'If Not an Actor, I Would Be...': When Nana Patekar Made a Fiery Confession on His Career Choice - Watch

On his 74th birthday, Nana Patekar reflects on his fiery past, admitting he could have ended up in the underworld if not acting.

Nana Patekar Makes a Fiery Confession on His Career Choice
Nana Patekar Makes a Fiery Confession on His Career Choice (Photo: ANI/ ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 51 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who has captivated audiences with his raw intensity and remarkable talent, is today celebrating his 74th birthday. The actor, known for his fearless performances in films like Krantiveer, Parinda, and Taxi No. 9211, has earned his place among the most influential actors in Indian cinema. However, Patekar, in a candid interview, revealed a startling side of his past – one that involves violent tendencies that could have steered him towards a very different life.

Speaking candidly in an interview, he admitted that had it not been for his passion for acting, he might have ended up in the underworld. In a conversation with film journalist, Patekar opened up about his aggressive temperament and said, "If I had not become an actor, I would have been in the underworld. I am extremely serious about this."

Known for his straightforwardness, Nana revealed that in his younger days, he had a volatile nature that often led to physical altercations. "I have been involved in many fights in the past, some of which I can no longer remember," he confessed, reflecting on how his violent nature once caused fear among people around him.

Despite acknowledging his aggressive tendencies, Patekar stressed that he has mellowed over the years. "People used to be scared of me. I did not speak much and let my actions do the talking," he said. While he admitted to still being quick to react physically when provoked, he made it clear that acting became a powerful outlet to release those pent-up frustrations.

While his off-screen persona was once associated with violence, he is also known for his humility and dedication to helping those in need. Patekar has always maintained a simple lifestyle, far from the glitz and glamour associated with the film industry. His commitment to charity and social causes, such as his work with the Naam Foundation to aid drought-affected farmers in Maharashtra, has earned him admiration both within and outside the industry.

Despite his fame, he has never shied away from supporting lesser-known causes. The actor donated all the earnings from his film Paathshaala to charitable organisations, showcasing his selfless nature. His efforts in drought relief, providing financial aid to distressed farmers, and helping rebuild villages have set him apart as a man of integrity who uses his resources for the greater good.

With three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards, and the prestigious Padma Shri under his belt, Patekar's contribution to cinema is immense. As Patekar celebrates another year of his remarkable life, it is evident that his journey has been one of evolution.

