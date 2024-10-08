ETV Bharat / entertainment

'If He Chooses Somebody Else...': Throwback to Gauri's Sassy Remarks on SRK Being Surrounded by 'Beautiful Women'

A throwback interview on Koffee With Karan reveals Gauri Khan's candid thoughts on insecurity regarding her husband Shah Rukh Khan.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan
Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: As Gauri Khan, interior designer and wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates her 54th birthday today October 8, social media is flooded with her candid insights on being a star wife. In one particular throwback interview on Koffee With Karan in 2005, Gauri addresses the often-asked question about her feelings of insecurity regarding her husband SRK. In this episode, Gauri answers a question about feeling insecure about Shah Rukh's profession and his shooting with the most beautiful actors in the show business.

When host Karan Johar asked if she felt uneasy about Shah Rukh's frequent collaborations with stunning actors, Gauri expressed that the thought of the question irritates her. Responding to the question, she playfully says: "Firstly, I only get irritated with that thought when someone asks me that question. I pray to God every day that if we are not supposed to be together and if he has to be with somebody else, then God, let me find somebody else also. And, I hope he is handsome. It is true! This is what I pray to God and I mean it. I feel if he has to be with somebody else, if he chooses to be with somebody else, I would not want to be with him. I would say, ok, great! Let me move on with somebody."

Married since 1991, Gauri and Shah Rukh have three children together- Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. Suhana made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies in November 2023. Next up, she will be seen with her superstar father SRK in King.

Talking about Gauri, she is a film producer and interior designer. Gauri has produced films including Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, RaOne, and Chennai Express under the production banner Red Chillies Entertainment which she co-founded with her actor-husband. Apart from her interior designing venture, Gauri also made a special appearance in the Netflix original series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

