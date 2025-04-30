'If All Films Do Well, Our Film Does Even Better': Nani On HIT 3's Box Office Competition

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Nani is back with yet another action thriller, HIT: The Third Case, scheduled to hit the big screens on May 1, 2025. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanthi Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema and Nani's Unanimous Productions, this upcoming film features Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead.
With only a day left for the grand pan-India release, Nani, while speaking at a recent press conference, shared insights into the making of HIT 3, the response it's getting pre-release, and how this film marks a notable moment in his career.
Nani On Buzz Surrounding The Film And Audience Response
Nani expressed his excitement about the buzz surrounding the film. "It was amazing. We travelled all over the country for shooting as well as for promotions. There was a very good response from the audience. The audience was determined to watch the film. I was very happy to get such a positive vibe even before the film came out," he shared.
Violence And Style In HIT 3
When asked about the film's violent visuals in its promotional material, Nani clarified that the violence in the film is organically driven by the story. "Both the films in the Hit franchise are investigative thrillers. HIT 3 isn't a regular commercial film. It's stylish, relatable, and visually compelling. The violence is not meant to disturb, but rather to be enjoyed in the context of the narrative, just like how audiences enjoyed the action in Salaar. It's intense, but justified. You will understand when you watch the movie," he said.
HIT 3 Aimed At Specific Target Audience
Despite his image as a family-friendly actor, Nani stated that HIT 3 is aimed at a specific target audience. He said, "Advance bookings are amazing. This is a different genre movie. If it pleases the target audience, the movie will definitely become a blockbuster. This movie will definitely please the target audience."
Nani On His Transformation In Movies
Addressing his transformation from a "boy-next-door" image to roles in intense films, Nani responded, "I don't see it as a transformation. I try to make every movie in a new genre. Hi Nanna, Jersey, Dussehra, and now Hit 3 are movies made in different zones like this."
Nani Praises Cinematographer And Music Composer
Nani praised director of photography (DOP) Sanu Varghese for bringing powerful visual storytelling to the film. "Sanu is an excellent cameraman. He tries to tell a story with visuals. There is a good intention behind every frame he puts. If he puts a shot, he puts it with the clarity of what he wants the audience to feel. His visuals enhance the emotion. He gave a very impactful camera work to this film," he said.
He also spoke highly of music composer Mickey J Meyer, who is scoring a thriller for the first time. He said, "Mickey brings a fresh sound to the genre as he has never done a thriller. His background score will offer a new experience to audiences."
Nani On Challenges Faced During Shoot
The film includes sequences shot in Pahalgam over 18 days. Nani mentioned the emotional challenges during the shoot, including the loss of a crew member. "It was a difficult time, especially with the incident that recently happened in Pahalgam and the loss of a crew member during the shoot," he said.
On Co-Star Srinidhi Shetty
Praising his co-star Srinidhi Shetty, Nani stated, "Every character in this film has a purpose. Srinidhi has performed very well. We should not reveal too much about that character right now. She was very supportive and actively participated in the promotions. She has a very good craze for dancing. She has been a big plus for this film."
On Genre Balance
According to Nani, the film is not just about action and thrills. When asked if it's difficult to do such raw and intense characters and then get out of that character, he mentioned, "If there is any excitement, it doesn't seem difficult. I enjoy my work a lot. That's why I don't find it difficult."
Competition And Industry Outlook
With multiple films releasing alongside HIT 3, Nani maintained a positive outlook. "If all films do well, our film does even better. A thriving industry benefits everyone involved," he said.
Nani Spoke Highly Of Sailesh Kolanu And SS Rajamouli
Speaking about director Sailesh Kolanu, Nani said, "Though he makes intense films, he has a great sense of humour. I keep telling him he should write a comedy, it would be fantastic."
On Rajamouli gracing all three HIT events as the chief guest, Nani shared, "Rajamouli garu is like a family member to me. He was so busy that we didn't want to miss the event, and it gave us great joy. He came as the chief guest for three films. Now we're worried he has to be the chief guest for the next one too (laughs)."
Nani On Box Office Expectations
Ending on a high note, Nani said, "I'm a bit weak in the numbers game. But lately, we often hear that audiences are not coming to theatres. But seeing the advance booking for Hit 3 makes me very happy. I think that if we give exciting content, audiences will definitely come to the theatre.
With strong pre-release buzz, thrilling visuals, and a committed cast and crew, HIT: The 3rd Case is poised to deliver a powerful cinematic experience when it hits theatres nationwide tomorrow.
