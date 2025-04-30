ETV Bharat / entertainment

'If All Films Do Well, Our Film Does Even Better': Nani On HIT 3's Box Office Competition

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Nani is back with yet another action thriller, HIT: The Third Case, scheduled to hit the big screens on May 1, 2025. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanthi Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema and Nani's Unanimous Productions, this upcoming film features Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead.

With only a day left for the grand pan-India release, Nani, while speaking at a recent press conference, shared insights into the making of HIT 3, the response it's getting pre-release, and how this film marks a notable moment in his career.

Nani On Buzz Surrounding The Film And Audience Response

Nani expressed his excitement about the buzz surrounding the film. "It was amazing. We travelled all over the country for shooting as well as for promotions. There was a very good response from the audience. The audience was determined to watch the film. I was very happy to get such a positive vibe even before the film came out," he shared.

Violence And Style In HIT 3

When asked about the film's violent visuals in its promotional material, Nani clarified that the violence in the film is organically driven by the story. "Both the films in the Hit franchise are investigative thrillers. HIT 3 isn't a regular commercial film. It's stylish, relatable, and visually compelling. The violence is not meant to disturb, but rather to be enjoyed in the context of the narrative, just like how audiences enjoyed the action in Salaar. It's intense, but justified. You will understand when you watch the movie," he said.

HIT 3 Aimed At Specific Target Audience

Despite his image as a family-friendly actor, Nani stated that HIT 3 is aimed at a specific target audience. He said, "Advance bookings are amazing. This is a different genre movie. If it pleases the target audience, the movie will definitely become a blockbuster. This movie will definitely please the target audience."

Nani On His Transformation In Movies

Addressing his transformation from a "boy-next-door" image to roles in intense films, Nani responded, "I don't see it as a transformation. I try to make every movie in a new genre. Hi Nanna, Jersey, Dussehra, and now Hit 3 are movies made in different zones like this."

Nani Praises Cinematographer And Music Composer

Nani praised director of photography (DOP) Sanu Varghese for bringing powerful visual storytelling to the film. "Sanu is an excellent cameraman. He tries to tell a story with visuals. There is a good intention behind every frame he puts. If he puts a shot, he puts it with the clarity of what he wants the audience to feel. His visuals enhance the emotion. He gave a very impactful camera work to this film," he said.

He also spoke highly of music composer Mickey J Meyer, who is scoring a thriller for the first time. He said, "Mickey brings a fresh sound to the genre as he has never done a thriller. His background score will offer a new experience to audiences."

Nani On Challenges Faced During Shoot