Identity X Review: Tovino Thomas-Trisha Krishnan's Film Gets Thumps up for Its 'Twists Which Will Keep You Engaged'

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Malayalam crime thriller Identity, starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan, finally hit the big screens on January 2, 2025. Directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, the film promises a pulse-pounding narrative set in Coimbatore, where a ruthless killer is on the loose. With a unique twist involving a key witness with a photographic memory, the story unfolds as a race against time to unravel the mystery behind a chilling series of murders. The film marks a thrilling start for Malayalam cinema in 2025, generating buzz not just for its star cast but also for its intriguing premise.

As fans and moviegoers flocked to theaters for the first-day experience, netizens took to social media, particularly X (formerly known as Twitter), to share their thoughts on the film. Overall, the response has been largely positive, though some viewers noted that while the film started strong, it had flaws in the second half. Here is a look at some of the prominent reviews and insights shared by netizens.

Many reviews lauded the lead actors' performances, especially Tovino Thomas, whose portrayal of ACP Allen Jacob was widely praised. One user wrote: "Just saw #Identity starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha 5/5 stars. It has a lot of twists which will keep you engaged. The cinematography and background by Jakes were absolutely amazing on the Atmos sound system. A very good thriller movie to kickstart the year."

Another user echoed similar sentiments, appreciating the high-octane action scenes: "A Good Crime Mystery Thriller Movie. Last Plane Fight Scene Was a Main Highlight also Action Scenes Was Lit @ttovino. Perfo is One of The Main Positive."

Trisha Krishnan's performance also received praise, especially given her return to strong roles in 2025. "Trisha's first hit movie in 2025. It's a great start for her. Lot more to come with Vidaamuyarchi, Viswambara, Thug Life and more...," one X user said, pointing out that the actor continues to impress in a genre that is usually dominated by male actors.

The consensus among viewers suggests that the first half of Identity was the most engaging, with many appreciating the tight storytelling and pacing. "The first half was totally engaging but lost the flow in the second half. Many scenes were easily predictable," one user shared. Another review described the first half as 'racy' with 'excellent visuals' and 'superb screenplay & music,' with the expectation that the second half would be the real test. "#Identity First Half is Racy Excellent Visuals Technically Top Notch !! Superb Screenplay & Music!"

The film's cinematography also earned significant praise for its sharp visuals, and the music by Jakes Bejoy, who is known for his work on films like Kalki and Porinju Mariam Jose, was a standout element. One fan described the movie as a "well-made, well-written thriller movie," praising the technical strengths of the film while highlighting the top-notch performance from the cast.

However, several viewers differed saying the second half was an 'absolute banger' as the concluding sequences, especially the climax, were widely appreciated for their intensity and resolution.