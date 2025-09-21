ICC Women's World Cup 2025 To Begin With 40-Minute Tribute To Zubeen Garg
The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will open in Guwahati with a tribute to late Assamese icon Zubeen Garg.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 21, 2025 at 3:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 will begin in Guwahati with a special tribute to late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg. The opening ceremony is scheduled for September 30 at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium, ahead of the first match between India and Sri Lanka.
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the plan. "Recently, the music icon of Assam, Zubeen Garg passed away. Today, his mortal remains have arrived in Guwahati and it will be kept for 1-2 days for public homage. There is massive grief in Assam. So, keeping in consonance with that situation, and as a person who deserves some respect, Assam Cricket Association maybe with BCCI, will have a tribute program at the time of opening (ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025). So, we are planning something, by this evening we will finalise it...There will be about 40 minutes program in the name of Zubeen Garg...," he said.
The opening event will also see singer Shreya Ghoshal performing the official World Cup anthem, Bring it Home. The ceremony will set the stage for the 13th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2. This is the fourth time India is hosting the tournament.
Zubeen Garg, one of Assam's biggest cultural icons, passed away earlier this week in Singapore. His death has left the state in mourning. The Assam government announced three days of state mourning and thousands of fans gathered in Guwahati to pay their last respects. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Zubeen will be given a farewell that justifies his legacy.
The Women's World Cup tribute is expected to be one of the most emotional moments of the opening ceremony. It will not only honour Zubeen's contribution to Assamese and Indian music but also showcase Assam's cultural pride to a global audience.
Talking about the World Cup, eight teams will compete for the sport's most prestigious prize in women's cricket. Australia, the defending champions, will look for another title, while India will begin their campaign against Sri Lanka in front of home fans in Guwahati.
