ICC Women's World Cup 2025 To Begin With 40-Minute Tribute To Zubeen Garg

Hyderabad: The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 will begin in Guwahati with a special tribute to late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg. The opening ceremony is scheduled for September 30 at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium, ahead of the first match between India and Sri Lanka.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the plan. "Recently, the music icon of Assam, Zubeen Garg passed away. Today, his mortal remains have arrived in Guwahati and it will be kept for 1-2 days for public homage. There is massive grief in Assam. So, keeping in consonance with that situation, and as a person who deserves some respect, Assam Cricket Association maybe with BCCI, will have a tribute program at the time of opening (ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025). So, we are planning something, by this evening we will finalise it...There will be about 40 minutes program in the name of Zubeen Garg...," he said.

The opening event will also see singer Shreya Ghoshal performing the official World Cup anthem, Bring it Home. The ceremony will set the stage for the 13th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2. This is the fourth time India is hosting the tournament.