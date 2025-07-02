'I Would Never Insult Ram Charan': Producer Shirish Reddy Issues Apology After His Remark Sparks Backlash

Hyderabad: Producer Shirish Reddy has extended an open apology to actor Ram Charan and his fans, clarifying his recent remarks that have stirred up controversy online. While addressing the Telugu film audience and fans, Shirish highlighted the deep-rooted and longstanding tie between his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) with the Mega family, particularly with Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi.

Shirish stated that he has immense admiration and personal affection for Ram Charan, calling him one of the actors he deeply respects and looks up to. "I have never, in my life, intended to insult or belittle Ram Charan garu. If anything I said during an interview has come across negatively, I take full responsibility and sincerely apologise," he said.

He expressed regret that a particular comment of his might have been misinterpreted, and assured fans that he was not speaking with malice but rather it was a slip in casual conversation, rooted in the close relationship he shares with Charan. "I understand the pain of fans. No one can tolerate hearing anything against their favourite hero. But that was never my intention," he clarified.

Highlighting the strong professional association with the Mega family, Shirish pointed out that they have collaborated on several successful projects - including two with Ram Charan, one with Varun Tej (Fidaa), and two with Sai Dharam Tej. He also noted the continued rapport with Chiranjeevi and Dil Raju.

Shirish further praised Ram Charan's generosity, recalling how the actor graciously allowed the release of another film during Sankranti despite the overlap. "It's only because of his large-heartedness that we could release that film. Why would I insult someone like that?" he said.

Revealing plans for a new project with Ram Charan, Shirish urged fans not to let misunderstandings damage the bond they've built over the years. "Please don't ruin our relationship over misinterpreted words. I request everyone to understand that I would never speak ill of Ram Charan garu," he concluded.