'I Would Go Home and Cry' Says Aamir Khan, Reveals He Got 300-400 Film Offers But Wasn't Happy

Hyderabad: Aamir Khan will be 60 on March 14. The actor has had a remarkable career in Hindi cinema. His career has spanned more than three decades, with outstanding performances and daring choices. His recent movies, however, have not quite worked with the audience. Following the rejections, the superstar took a break from the movies to rejuvenate himself as an actor. The actor recently engaged in conversation with legendary screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar at the launch of Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar, a special film festival by PVR INOX. At the event in Mumbai, Aamir opened up about his career and shared some lesser-known aspects of his journey in cinema.

300-400 film offers Post QSQT's Success

After the success of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (QSQT), Aamir received around 300-400 film offers. He was overwhelmed and unsure about which to choose. "I had worked only with Mansoor Khan and Nasir Hussain as an assistant till then. But once my first film succeeded, I started getting a lot of offers. To be honest, I got about 300-400 film offers. Producers were coming to meet me from various places." He confessed, "I didn’t realise that signing even one film was a huge responsibility. I had no idea."

'Working Three Shifts a Day, I Was Not Happy... I Would Go Home and Cry'

In his early days, Aamir signed 9-10 films at once, following the trend of actors working on multiple projects. “Back then, actors worked on 30 to 50 films simultaneously. Interestingly, Anil Kapoor did the fewest, with 33 films. Seeing that, I ended up signing 9-10 films at once. However, none of the directors I had dreamed of working with offered me any roles. It was only once the shooting of these films began that I realised the gravity of my mistake. I was working three shifts a day. I was not happy. I would go home and cry,” he added. Reflecting on this challenging period, Aamir admitted that it left him deeply disturbed but also taught him valuable lessons, particularly that a good script alone wasn’t enough. The director, producer and their convictions mattered just as much.

The 'One-Film Wonder' Label

After a series of flops like Love Love Love, Awwal Number, and Tum Mere Ho, Aamir’s career seemed to hit rock bottom. The media even labeled him a ‘one-film wonder,’ and he blamed no one but himself and his film choices. "By then, I was certain that not only had these three films failed, but my next six would be disasters because they were even worse. I could see my career going down the drain. I was stuck in a swamp, unable to get out.”

Facing Rejection from Top Directors

Aamir revealed that even top directors like Subhash Ghai never offered him roles during his early years. He wanted to work with them, but they didn’t see potential in him. Aamir said, “They didn’t give me an offer,” on which Javed Akhtar asked him playfully, “Have you ever thanked them?”

Saying No at the Right Time

One of the key reasons behind Aamir’s success is his ability to say no. Even when he was struggling in his career, he turned down offers. “At my worst, I had the courage to say no. If I had compromised, my entire career would have been a series of compromises,” he explained.

Aamir is known for his bold choices and courage to take on unconventional roles is rare in Bollywood. During the presser, Javed Akhtar praised Aamir for always being willing to take risks that others wouldn’t dare.