'I Will Never Give up on the Idea of TRUE Love,' Says Malaika Arora Amid Breakup Rumours with Arjun Kapoor

Hyderabad: Only a few months ago, it was reported that Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had split up. There has been no formal confirmation from the couple, however, Arora skipping Ajun's birthday bash added to the split rumours. Amid these speculations, Malaika has now opened up about her stance on love.

Malaika and Arjun have reportedly ended their five-year relationship. From being absent from Kapoor's birthday celebrations to sharing a cryptic post the same day, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actor has fueled the break-up rumours. However, in a surprising turn, Arora, in a recent interview, said, "I will never give up on the concept of true love, no matter what. I'm a classic Scorpio in that regard, so I'll fight for love till the end — but I'm also practical and know when to draw the line."

Arjun and Malaika, who began dating in 2019, are yet to make a formal announcement. Adding to the constant on-off stance, Malaika's manager told a news portal that news about their split was "all rumours." However, Malaika and Arjun's relationship status remains unclear, as neither has made an official comment.

If reports are to be believed, the two began dating back in 2017. The two met when Arora was about to divorce from Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan. It was at this point that whispers began to circulate that something was going on between the two, but neither party made an official statement. Later, their frequent outings and spending time together at events fuelled the flames.

After keeping their love story a secret for a long time, Arjun Kapoor made a lovely post for Malaika on her 45th birthday. Then, on Arjun Kapoor's 34th birthday, Malaika decided to surprise him by declaring their romance official on Instagram. Malaika shared a goofy photo to wish her significant other a happy birthday. They continued to publish cute and loved-up images of each other until lately.