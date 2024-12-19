I Will Miss Everyone: Shivarajkumar's Emotional Farewell before Heading to the US for Surgery

Hyderabad: Shivarajkumar, the Kannada cinema star, departed for the United States on December 18th with his wife Geetha and daughter Nivedita, for a medical procedure scheduled for December 24 at the Miami Cancer Institute. The popular actor, affectionately known as Shivanna, took a moment before his departure to speak with the media, offering reassuring words to his fans and loved ones.

In a brief but emotional interaction, Shivarajkumar expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from his fans, fellow celebrities, and well-wishers. He acknowledged the nervousness that comes with such a journey but reassured everyone that all his medical parameters were in good shape following recent check-ups.

"I am very confident, and there is nothing to worry about. I will be undergoing surgery on the 24th in Miami, and everything looks good," he said, adding, "We will leave from there on January 25th. I will be here on January 26th. Happy New Year to everyone, all the best."

The actor's departure comes just days before the release of his much-anticipated film Bhairathi Ranagal. Despite the concerns surrounding his health, Shivarajkumar remained optimistic, emphasising that he had undergone two rounds of chemotherapy in India as part of his treatment plan. He further appreciated the media for handling the news with respect, without sensationalising it.

Shivanna's emotional departure was marked by visits from several prominent personalities, including actor Sudeep, and former minister B.C. Patil, and others, who wished him well on his journey. The actor also shared his best wishes for the upcoming releases of fellow Kannada films, You I and Max, expressing hope that they would do well at the box office and bring stability to the Kannada film industry in the coming year.