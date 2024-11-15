'I Was Dead Drunk And Had A One Night Stand': Maheep Kapoor Reveals Her Old-School Love Story

Hyderabad: Maheep Kapoor recently opened up about her love story with her husband Sanjay Kapoor, revealing their journey from a one-night stand to a three-decade-long marriage. Currently starring in the reality television series Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, Maheep candidly shared her story during a chat show.

Maheep disclosed that she first met Sanjay when she gatecrashed a party he was hosting. Reflecting on their first encounter, she said, "Ours was quite simple. I just had a one-night stand with a man and I never knew I was going to get married to him. I gatecrashed his party, that’s where I met him. Dead drunk. I met the whole family, mother-in-law and father-in-law. You guys know my family na? Anil, Sunita, Sri (Sridevi). I was dead drunk."

Despite the unconventional circumstances, Maheep said that his family welcomed her with open arms saying, "Wow, what an amazing future daughter-in-law." Unlike modern relationships marked by elaborate proposals and social media declarations, their journey was refreshingly straightforward. He simply decided they were getting married, and they embraced their future together without hesitation.

The pair dated for five years before tying the knot, making their relationship span 30 years now. Maheep shared that their proposal was far from traditional. "We were partying at The 1900s nightclub, drunk on tequila shots. In the middle of it all, Sanjay casually said, 'We're getting married.' I said, 'Okay, fine,' and that was it," she recounted with humour.

Despite their strong bond, Maheep has also spoken about overcoming challenges in their marriage, including infidelity on Sanjay's part. Despite the ups and downs, the couple has remained committed to one another, setting an example of resilience and love.